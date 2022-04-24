Bruins Daily: Bruins Beat Rangers; Coyotes’ Insane Ticket Prices

The Boston Bruins got three key players back in the lineup and earned two huge points in the standings with a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

What’s up with the ticket prices for Arizona Coyotes next season?

The Colorado Avalanche are losing their grip on the President’s Trophy.

Now onto the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins got a huge boost before their game with the New York Rangers Saturday afternoon when they found out David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark would be returning. They used that excitement and carried it to a huge 3-1 win over the Rangers. Pastrnak scored on his first shot since April 4 and added an assist.

After being part of a feature on him and his best friend and Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy didn’t hold back when he had Fox lined up for a hit.

Linus Ullmark got the start after missing the last three games due to a upper-body injury and made 30 saves in the win.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders are winding down their season the same way they began it.

Pitt: After a slow start in his first game back from a four-game suspension, Pittsburgh Penguins star center Evgeni Malkin found the twine twice in the third period.

Philly: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart, winger Cam Atkinson, forward Patrick Brown, and defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen, Cam York, and Kevin Connauton will miss the rest of the season.

Wash: Is Ilya Samsonov back in the race to be the starting goalie for the Washington Capitals?

Florida: Is Florida Panthers defenseman Gus Forsling the NHL’s ‘Best kept secret’?

Detroit: Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina would miss the remainder of the season due to appendicitis.

Colorado: Why are the Colorado Avalanche suddenly mired in a slump?

Vegas: Is it even worth it for the Vegas Golden Knights to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

San Jose: San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meir has taken an unusual amount of penalties in the second half of the season.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Montreal Canadiens fans continue to mourn and show their love for the late Guy Lafleur who passed away on Friday.

NHL

The Arizona Coyotes should be ashamed of themselves for the asking price for tickets to see them play in a college arena that seats just 5,000 next season.