Boston Bruins Ullmark Out For Saturday Matinee Vs. Penguins

BRIGHTON, Mass – It looks like Linus Ullmark will join the B’s injury club and miss a little time for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins netminder took a Erik Brannstrom shot to the goalie mask in the first period of Thursday night’s 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden and exited at the first intermission after not feeling well.

“[Ullmark] went to the refs after it happened – it happened early – and I think there was no whistle. I think the refs looked at him and he decided he wanted to continue to play,” said Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy of the B’s netminder that’s 2-1-0 with a 1.78 goals against average and .934 save percentage during the month of April. “I don’t believe the [concussion] spotter took him out after the first period, I was just told he’s out.

“[Ullmark] didn’t feel well after the first, so he left the game, obviously.”

Swayman entered the game and gave up three goals on 24 shots the rest of the way, and Ullmark was not able to practice with the Boston Bruins at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday morning. Instead, the Boston Bruins called up Troy Grosenick from Providence to practice on the ice with Swayman and he’ll serve as the backup netminder for Saturday’s matinee against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 32-year-old Grosenick is 16-5-4 with a .931 save percentage and a 2.02 goals against average for the Providence Bruins this season.

“[Ullmark] is not available [on Saturday]. He was around this morning, so he’ll be day-to-day,” said Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “Swayman will go in and Grosenick would be the backup.”

While it’s good news that Ullmark was at Warrior Arena for treatment on Friday, it remains to be seen how long the Boston Bruins goaltender will be out of the lineup at a time when the team is struggling (three straight regulation losses) and Jeremy Swayman has hit a bit of a wall with a 1-3-0 record, 3.66 goals against average and .877 save percentage.

Swayman said he was ready to do whatever was needed while Ullmark is on the mend.

“[My] mindset stays the same. I want to play every night and make sure I’m giving this team a chance to win every night,” said Swayman. “Obviously I hope he has a speedy recovery. I know he will.”

In other health news, Brandon Carlo returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday’s game and both Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand skipped on-ice work to take maintenance days ahead of the matinee. Both David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm skated on their own early on Friday morning at Warrior Ice Arena ahead of the team practice on Friday.