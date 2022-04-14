Ullmark Leaves After First Period, Swayman Struggles Vs Senators

The injury bug just keeps clawing into the Boston Bruins. Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman had to take over for Linus Ullmark after the first period with the Boston Bruins leading 2-0 over the Ottawa Senators.

Linus Ullmark took an Erik Brannstrom shot to the head early in the first period, appeared to be shook up, spoke to a Bruins trainer after getting bumped in a net front fracas, but stayed in the game. Ullmark would go on to make six more saves and stop all eight shots he faced in the opening frame.

Swayman, who has struggled recently and lost three of his last four starts, didn’t fare much better when forced into action. The Boston Bruins rookie netminder immediately allowed a goal when Senators captain Brady Tkachuk lit the lamp for his 27th goal of the season tying the game at one. Mike Reilly and Patrice Bergeron then got whistled off for two minor penalties at 8:39 and 8:46 respectively and the Senators pounced again. Senators forwards Josh Norris and Tim Stützle scored powerplay goals 57 seconds apart and the Boston Bruins found themselves down 3-2 headed to the third period.

The goalie switch seemed to really change the momentum. Ullmark had been on and in the zone in the first period even after his injury.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Ullmark had won three of his last four games and came into this game with a 23-10-2 record, 2.59 GAA and .912 save percentage.

Swayman, as mentioned above has struggled as of late losing his last two games and three of his last five. Prior to Thursday, the Boston Bruins rookie goalie was 20-11-3 with a 2.34 GAA and .916 save-percentage.

As the third period between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators was set to begin, there was no word on whether goalie Linus Ullmark would return to the game or exactly what his injury was.