Bruins Wrap: Battered Bruins; Torey Krug; Is McAvoy A Norris Candidate?

The battered Boston Bruins were set to welcome back former teammate Torey Krug and the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night.

Is Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy a Norris Trophy candidate?

That and more in the latest Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

That injury bug is biting deep into the left side of the blue line for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins are now missing their top 2 left-shot defensemen in Matt Grzelcyk and Hampus Lindholm.

Should Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy be a Norris Trophy candidate or is that simply Roman Josi’s award to lose right now?

The Boston Bruins can clinch a playoff spot tonight when they host Torey Krug and the St. Louis Blues.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz didn’t pull any punches when discussing the recent play of forward Oliver Wahlstrom.

Pitt: As a result of the four-game suspension he received Monday night, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will miss the upcoming home and home set with the Boston Bruins.

Wash: A recent players-only meeting and shift in mentality have helped the Washington Capitals turn things around.

Florida: Claude Giroux is fitting in nicely with his new Florida Panthers teammates.

Detroit: Could a new deal with the Swedish Hockey Federation affect the always strong Swedish pipeline for the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado: Terry Frei gives an in-depth injury update for the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose: Who will be the next general manager for the San Jose Sharks?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens announced that rookie defenseman Justin Barron and goalie Jake Allen are done for the season.

Calgary: What needs to happen for the Calgary Flames to clinch a playoff spot?

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks are doing plenty of line juggling due to a recent rash of injuries.

NHL

Owen Power, the top overall pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, will make his debut for the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights were hoping to have Mark Stone back for their big tilt with the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.