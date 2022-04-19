Bruins Wrap: Bruins Sorely Missing Pastrnak; Fleury Not Done Yet

The Boston Bruins have missed winger David Pastrnak maybe even more than they thought they would.

The Vegas Golden Knights are imploding at the worst possible time.

Marc-Andre Fleury isn’t close to even thinking about retirement.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

Life without David Pastrnak has not been kind to the Boston Bruins. The Bruins superstar winger is not on the team’s current two-game road trip.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy heaped some praise on forward Trent Frederic after the Bruins winger answered the bell Saturday with a goal after being a healthy scratch last Thursday.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: Where does Nathan Beaulieu fit in on the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Philly: As if the season couldn’t get worse for the Philadelphia Flyers, now their trainers have come down with a rare blood disorder they claim was caused by deadly chemicals that the Zamboni at the Flyers’ training center uses.

Wash: Looks like the Washington Capitals are bringing back the Screaming Eagle logo for their reverse retro jerseys next season.

Detroit: Former Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty says it’s time for the team to make a coaching change.

Colorado: Despite being the best team in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche still need to deal with plenty of fans cheering for the visitors at Ball Arena thanks to east coast transplants.

Vegas: The star players aren’t delivering for the Vegas Golden Knights and that’s why their in grave danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

San Jose: There likely won’t be a ruling for weeks on Evander Kane’s grievance case against the San Jose Sharks.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Luc Gelinas of RDS joined Marco D’Amico and myself on the latest Montreal Hockey Now Podcast to discuss the latest hot topics for the Montreal Canadiens.

Calgary: Johnny Gaudreau’s Hart Trophy worthy season continues for the Calgary Flames.

Vancouver: The ‘Bruce There It Is’ chants and the playoff chances for the Vancouver Canucks haven’t disappeared just yet.

NHL

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said he plans on returning to play in the 2022-23 NHL season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins just became the first NHL team to put logo advertising on their jerseys.

We’re proud to announce @Highmark as our first-ever jersey patch partner, coming next season. The agreement will span three years, introducing the addition of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield patch on the Penguins’ black home game jerseys. pic.twitter.com/tCIbubg3bV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 19, 2022

Finally, we’re sending our love and good vibes to Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur who is not doing well in his battle with cancer.