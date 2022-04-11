Bruins Wrap: Bruins Power Outage; Matthews; Stay On Twitter Dater!

The Boston Bruins are experiencing a power outage since David Pastrnak has been out of the lineup.

The staff at Scotiabank Arena need to lighten up and have a heart.

Don’t let Adrian Dater leave Twitter!

That and more in the latest Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are sorely missing David Pastrnak on the powerplay going 0-for-11 during his three-game absence due to an undisclosed injury.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: Pittsburgh Penguins star forward Evgeni Malkin was scheduled to have a hearing this evening for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki Sunday.

Philly: Bobby Brink signed his entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday, practiced with the team Monday and will make his NHL debut Tuesday in Washington when the Flyers take on the Capitals.

Florida: Florida Panthers rookie center Anton Lindell will be a key to the Panthers’ playoff success.

Detroit: Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner would like to sign an extension with the Wings and help with the team’s rebuild.

Colorado: Twitter without longtime Colorado Avalanche beat reporter and friend Adrian Dater just won’t be the same. Don’t leave Adrian!

San Jose: Will veteran forward Nick Bonino remain with the San Jose Sharks past this season?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: One of the most annoying things is when people are given positions with power and they abuse it. That seems to have been the case in Toronto Saturday as a young Montreal Canadiens fan was given a choice to either surrender a stick that Habs center Nick Suzuki gave him or leave Scotiabank Arena before the Canadiens game with the Maple Leafs even began. He hand his Dad chose the latter and rightfully so.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks are being bit by the injury bug at the worst possible time as they try to earn a playoff spot.

NHL

Auston Matthews became the first Toronto Maple Leafs player to scored 55 goals and has been on fire lately. In four games last week, Matthews had seven goals and 11 points and that earned him NHL Player of The Week honors.

What exactly has been learned from the 2021-22 Ottawa Senators regular season?