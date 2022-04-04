Game 69: Boston Bruins @ Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (43-20-5, 91 pts) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-5, 69 pts)

TIME: 7:05 PM ET

TV: NESN, BSOH

The Boston Bruins are coming off a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night in the front end of the home-and-home series, a victory that gave them a 4-1-0 record during a five game homestand at TD Garden. Erik Haula scored a pair of goals including the game-winner and the Bruins dominated the third period while outshooting the Blue Jackets by a 15-4 margin to cruise to another victory.

Boston Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark gets the start on Monday night at Nationwide Arena vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets after rookie Jeremy Swayman (22-of-24 saves) was the winning netminder for the first end of the home-and-home series in a 5-2 victory.

Elvis Merzlikins will get the start for the Blue Jackets in both ends of the home-and-home series. Merzlikins is 22-18-5 with a 3.41 GAA and .902 save percentage and allowed three goals on 40 shots in Saturday’s loss.

Boston Bruins Notes

– Defenseman Mike Reilly will play in his third straight game and play on the left side of the third pairing with Josh Brown. Brown missed Saturday night’s game with an upper body injury from a blind side hit during his Thursday night debut vs. New Jersey, but passed all concussion testing before returning to game action this week. Derek Forbort (lower body injury) will sit out for the Black and Gold.

-Forward Craig Smith (upper body injury) was questionable to play on Monday, but is going to be in the lineup while playing through a nagging issue.

– Jake DeBrusk has scored in four consecutive games (4g, 1a), including what proved to be the winner in Boston’s 8-1 victory over the Devils on Thursday night.

—Erik Haula had two goals in last weekend’s win over the Blue Jackets and has four goals and 10 points in six games since the Boston Bruins opted not to chase after any No. 2 center options at the NHL trade deadline.

Columbus Blue Jackets Notes

-Carson Meyer will be making his NHL debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and it’s a big deal in Columbus given that he’s a Powell, Ohio native that came up through the Blue Jackets AAA system before playing at Ohio State. He’ll be the eighth Blue Jackets player to make their NHL debut this season.

“It’s that much more special,” said Meyer to the Columbus Blue Jackets team site. “It’s the rink I grew up coming to and cheering on the Blue Jackets, coming to so many games with my dad here. Now my dad is gonna be in the stands along with I don’t even know how many family members are going to try to come in, but they’re all gonna get to watch me tonight. It’s hard to put into words.”

-Zach Werenski returns to the Boston Bruins lineup after missing the last few games with an upper body injury. He hadn’t played in over a week.

-Forward Justin Danforth is hot for the Blue Jackets and has scored goals in back-to-back Columbus games for the first time this season.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith

Anton Blidh-Tomas Nosek-Curtis Lazar

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly – Josh Brown

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Columbus Blue Jackets Lineup:

Forwards:

Gustav Nyquist – Jack Roslovic – Patrik Laine

Jake Voracek – Cole Sillinger – Emil Bemstrom

Justin Danforth– Sean Kuraly – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eric Robinson – Brendan Gaunce – Carson Meyer

Defensemen:

Zack Werenski – Andrew Peeke

Vladislav Gavrikov – Jake Bean

Jake Christiansen – Adam Boqvist

Goalies

Elvis Merzlikins