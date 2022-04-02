Bruins Saturday Brunch: Reilly; Beagle The Dinosaur; Yandle Streak Over

The Boston Bruins continue to show plenty of resilience.

Keith Yandle’s Ironman streak is over.

Jay Beagle and the Arizona Coyotes broadcast crew are dinosaurs the NHL doesn’t need anymore.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Saturday Brunch:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins continue to answer a tough loss with a win. After beating the New Jersey Devils with an 8-1 thumping on Thursday, the Bruins are now 19-4-2 after a loss. Head coach Bruce Cassidy credits that to his team’s resilience.

Mike Reilly finished with an assist and was a plus 2 in that win Thursday for the Boston Bruins and he will remain in the lineup Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Could the winningest goalie in Boston Bruins history be coaching Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman and other Bruins netminders in the near future? Tuukka Rask didn’t rule that possibility out recently and has offered Swayman help anytime he needs it.

The Boston Bruins will honor Nick Foligno Saturday night for playing in his 1,000th game back on March 15 in Chicago.

Like my BHN partner-in-scribe Joe Haggerty, I had no idea that Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk’s father was battling cancer. Good to see that the longtime member of the Bull Gang and just an awesome guy, John Grzelcyk rang the bell recently!

Had no idea this was going on with the Grzelcyk family. Awesome news for John and the whole Grzelcyk clan. Not surprised he didn’t miss a day of work. John is a good man, a great dad & a hockey guy 👍 pic.twitter.com/rigQEBgjiC — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 2, 2022

National Hockey Now

Philadelphia: Keith Yandle’s ironman streak is over at 989 games. The Milton, MA native was informed Saturday morning that he will be a healthy scratch when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night.

NYI: New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov has found his game again and is streaking down the stretch run.

Pittsburgh: In honor of the late Jimmy Hayes, his brother and Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin and former teammate and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brian Boyle are raising funds for Rally for 11 charity, which gives proceeds to children in need at Saint Joseph School in Dorchester, MA where Jimmy and his 4 siblings attended school. The players are using the upcoming Penguins-Flyers game to raise awareness and funds with the following package. You can enter here.

Washington: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras scored another lacrosse-style goal against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night but then was attacked by Coyotes and former Washington Capitals forward Jay Beagle.

Here’s the goal:

TREVOR ZEGRAS DOES IT AGAIN. 🥍 pic.twitter.com/HyUcLsJxPM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2022

Here’s Beagle going after Zegras and then beating down his Ducks teammate Troy Terry who came to Zegras’ defense.

“That’s the problem with these young players. You wanna embarrass guys? You wanna skill it up? You better be prepared to get punched in the mouth.” Coyotes broadcast applauds Jay Beagle cross-checking Trevor Zegras/beating Troy Terry senseless. Embarrassing commentary pic.twitter.com/1AfenuTRkL — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) April 2, 2022

Seriously Beagle? Time to not be such a dinosaur and accept that this is part of the game. Don’t take out the fact that you’re a borderline AHLer and play for the bleep-storm that is the Coyotes on the skill and the excitement that this league needs!

Detroit: In one month, the Detroit Red Wings have gone from having a chance to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs to having a legit chance at winning the NHL Draft lottery.

Colorado: Old friends and commercial teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby will square off in the ABC game of the week Saturday afternoon when the Colorado Avalanche host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vegas: Jack Eichel is starting to heat up for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Former Northeastern star defenseman and Haverhill, MA native Jordan Harris is set to make his NHL debut for the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames took out their frustrations over their recent play on each other at practice Friday but that’s a good thing writes Steve MacFarlane.

Vancouver: Our man in VAN wonders why so many think the Vancouver Canucks should trade Scituate, MA native Conor Garland?

NHL

Auston Matthews has hit the 50-goal plateau for the first time and it’s clear that he is the leading Hart Trophy candidate right now.

There’s been a string of NCAA signings over the past two weeks and plenty of these players could have immediate impacts.