Talking Points: DeBrusk Stays Hot, Bruins Beat Blue Jackets 3-2 In OT

Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 to win their third straight game and move into third place in the Atlantic Division.

Boston bruins winger Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy chipped in with two assists. Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm assisted on DeBrusk’s overtime winner and center Charlie Coyle assisted on Smith’s goal at 7:52 of the second period. Linus Ullmark stopped 20 of 22 Blue Jackets shots for the Bruins.

Emil Bemstrom and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 34 of 37 Boston Bruins shots.

GOLD STAR: Jake DeBrusk – DeBrusk has simply been a man on a mission since not being traded by the Boston Bruins before the March 21 NHL Trade Deadline. With his two goals Monday night, DeBrusk is now riding a five-game point streak with six goals and two assists over that span. DeBrusk’s first goal gave him 20 goals on the season and marked the second time he’s hit the 20-goal plateau in five seasons in the NHL. What was equally impressive to his goals was when DeBrusk came to Brad Marchand’s defense after Andrew Peeke came looking for revenge from a Marchand hit earlier in the game. For a guy who requested a trade back in November, DeBrusk hasn’t stopped being a great teammate.

BLACK EYE: Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak Injuries – With Craig Smith already battling an upper-body injury, the forward group for the Boston Bruins left Columbus even more banged up. Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic didn’t return after a hard hit from Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen in the second period and David Pastrnak left the game after one shift in the third period and never returned.

TURNING POINT: Brad Marchand Hit On Andrew Peeke – While Blue Jackets ended up tying the game at two on the Werenski goal with 16 ticks left in the second period, the Brad Marchand hit on Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke set the tone for the game. Marchand was cooking dinner in the Jackets’ kitchen after that hit. It also clearly got in the collective head of the Blue Jackets and distracted them going forward. Voracek wound up with a ten-minute misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct after losing it on the officials over the hit; Oliver Bjorkstrand went after Marchand at the end of the period and got two for roughing, and Peeke sought out retribution in the second but wound up in the box as well.

HONORABLE MENTION: Charlie McAvoy – Like DeBrusk, McAvoy is now riding a five-game point streak. The Boston Bruins defenseman has nine assists over that span and in four of the five games, he had two helpers in each game. McAvoy had been an absolute beast for the Bruins and now has eight goals and 41 assists in 66 games. McAvoy probably isn’t top three in Norris Trophy voting now but he’s definitely in the top 5. His pass on DeBrusk’s first goal was an absolute seed.

Jake DeBrusk stays hot and ties it with his 20th goal of the season. #NHLBruins | #NHL pic.twitter.com/SfA29pouoO — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) April 4, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 16 – The number of multi-point games McAvoy has had this season with two of those being three-point outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Oh yeah; that was a hard play and it got the energy in the building up. …they’re mad, our guys are awake because we weren’t there at the start. We were kind of off and so it got everyone going; made it a better hockey game.” – Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on the Marchand hit on Peeke.