Bruins Wrap: Rask To Be Honored; Keller Out For The Season

Tuukka Rask will be honored prior to the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils game at TD Garden Thursday. What if Rask never became a Bruin at the 2006 NHL Draft and the Bruins acquired Justin Pogge for Andrew Raycroft instead?

Recently acquired defenseman Josh Brown will make his Boston Bruins debut on Thursday.

That and more in the latest Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

After his team laid a dud against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy promised shake up his roster after practice Wednesday and on Thursday he confirmed that recently acquired defenseman Josh Brown will make his debut Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. Mike Reilly will also draw in as Derek Forbort and Connor Brown watch from above as healthy scratches.

Former Boston College standout and Billerica native Marc McLaughlin will also be making his Bruins debut subbing in for Craig Smith, who is feeling under the weather coming out of Tuesday’s loss. Fourth line winger Anton Blidh will also draw in for left wing Nick Foligno, who is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

🎥 Coach Cassidy on Mike Reilly and Josh Brown subbing in vs. the Devils: "We'd discussed a while ago how to get all eight guys involved, they’ve been practicing together. I think that helps, keep them as a pair and then we’ll sort through as we go how it breaks after that." pic.twitter.com/9WHBTY6vt3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2022

Prior to the game on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins will honor recently retired goalie Tuukka Rask and he will drop the ceremonial puck. On Wednesday, former Boston Bruins interim and assistant GM and current executive vice president of hockey operations for the Montreal Canadiens, Jeff Gorton discussed the trade he orchestrated that sent Rask from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Bruins in 2006.

Apologies for not including this yesterday: On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins signed NCAA free agent goalie Brandon Bussi (Western Michigan) to an Amatuer Tryout Agreement.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Is the development of New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin followoing the same path as that of New York Rangers goalie and Vezina Trophy candidate Igor Shesterkin?

Pittsburgh: Newly acquired Pittsburgh Penguins winger Rickard Rakell is playing with a hockey idol of his in Evgeni Malkin.

Philadelphia: Do the Philadelphia Flyers need to blow it up this offseason? Veteran Philly Hockey Now puck scribe Sam Carchidi thinks so.

Colorado: Injured Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was skating and ‘Shooting pucks with full force’ on Wednesday.

Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights rookie goalie Logan Thompson earned his first shutout Wednesday night in a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.

San Jose: Arizona Coyotes and former Boston University forward Clayton Keller suffered a scary injury and had to be stretchered off the ice in the San Jose Sharks‘ 5-2 loss to the Yotes Wednesday.

Keeping Clayton Keller in our thoughts and hoping for the best after a rough fall into the boards. pic.twitter.com/V12TyeUkjd — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 31, 2022

Keller has since tweeted that his season is over.

Want to thank my teammates, the fans, and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately the season’s over for me, but I’m resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits. I will be back better than ever for day 1 next season!!!! 🙏 — Clayton Keller (@ClaytonKeller37) March 31, 2022

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: It appears the Montreal Canadiens got a keeper in Haverhill, MA native and now-former Northeastern defenseman Jordan Harris.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks took another gut punch to their playoff hopes Wednesday, losing to the St. Louis Blues for the second time in less than a week.

NHL

Five-year-old cancer patient Ben Stelter continues to inspire Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers: