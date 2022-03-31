Brown, McLaughlin Make Boston Bruins Debuts Vs. Devils

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will feature a different lineup as expected against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night and new defenseman Josh Brown will make his Black and Gold debut.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy highlighted a number of lineup changes coming out of Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs with Brown and Mike Reilly jumping in as a defensemen pairing and Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort coming out of the lineup after a rough defensive effort against Toronto.

“We’d discussed a while ago how to get all eight guys involved, they’ve been practicing together,” said Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “I think that helps, keep them as a pair and then we’ll sort through as we go how it breaks after that.”

The 6-foot-5 Brown, of course, is expected to bring physicality and defensive aggressiveness to the table for the Bruins when he’s in the lineup.

Trent Frederic to the Bruins dressing room after getting rocked by Josh Brown pic.twitter.com/XZfuewi7q8 — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 10, 2021

Former Boston College standout and Billerica native Marc McLaughlin will also be making his Bruins debut subbing in for Craig Smith, who is feeling under the weather coming out of Tuesday’s loss. Fourth line winger Anton Blidh will also draw in for left wing Nick Foligno, who is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

McLaughlin, in particular, is excited to suit up for the NHL team he grew up rooting for surrounded by family and friends that were able to support him at Boston College as well.

“Obviously a lot of different emotions. I’m definitely really excited to say the least. Anytime you get a chance to play in the NHL [it’s special], but to be wearing the Bruins sweater at the same time is really special,” said McLaughlin, who had “above 50, probably” family and friends coming to the game. “I just want to say quickly thank you to everybody that’s helped me get to this point: coaches, family and friends. I couldn’t have gotten here without you guys, and I appreciate it a lot.”

Here’s the lineup against the New Jersey Devils based on Thursday’s optional morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena:

Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Hall-Haula-Pastrnak

Frederic-Coyle-McLaughlin

Blidh-Nosek-Lazar

Lindholm-McAvoy

Grzelcyk-Carlo

Reilly-Brown

Ullmark