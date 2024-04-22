Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game 1: Preview; Betting Odds And Picks

The Boston Bruins will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 at TD Garden on Monday night.

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman got the Game 1 start and didn’t disappoint, making 35 saves in a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk scored two powerplay goals, and Brandon Carlo, John Beecher, and Trent Frederic all lit the lamp for the Bruins. Bruins captain Brad Marchand and alternate captain Charlie McAvoy each had two assists.

Can they repeat that performance in Game 2?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (1-0) vs Toronto Maple Leafs (0-1)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Series Schedule:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: TOR @ BOS, April 22, 7 p.m. (NESN, ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: BOS @ TOR, April 24, 7 p.m. (NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

Game 4: BOS @ TOR, April 27, 8 p.m. (NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX)

Game 5: TOR @ BOS, April 30* (TBD)

Game 6: BOS @ TOR, May 2* (TBD)

Game 7: TOR @ BOS, May 4* (TBD)

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-142) Maple Leafs (+120)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+180), Maple Leafs +1.5 (-218)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (+105)

Picks:

Bruins Reg. Line (+110)

Jake DeBrusk Anytime Goal Scorer (+275)

Brad Marchand Anytime Goal Scorer (+220)

Morgan Geekie Anytime Goal Scorer (+360)

Max Domi Anytime Goal Scorer (+360)

Charlie Coyle Over 0.5 pt (-125)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Jake DeBrusk leads the Bruins in goals (2) and points with three after one game. Captain Brad Marchand and defenseman Charlie McAvoy lead the team in assists with two helpers each.

-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is still playing coy with who his starter will be for Game 2 and today said:

“Do you guys play Wordle? The starting goalie tonight has two vowels in his first and last name.”

The hunch here is that Montgomery will stick to the rotation and go with Linus Ullmark.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort (upper and lower body) was recalled and is a possibility for this series, and winger Justin Brazeau (upper body) is week-to-week. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season. Veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark