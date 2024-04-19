Bruins Daily: Series Schedule; Carlo Effect; Marchand

The schedule is set for the Boston Bruins-Toronto Maple Leafs Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series; let the madness and media frenzy begin!

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: What is the first-round schedule for the Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Boston Hockey Now: Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Maple Leafs always held a special place in the heart of Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the key to shutting down Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews be Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo?

Boston Hockey Now: Is the pressure from last season’s playoff choke job weighing on Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery?

Boston Hockey Now: Is it time to start showing more appreciation for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The fifth-best odds in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft belong to the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: 2024 National Champion and now-former University of Denver defenseman Shai Buium is set to begin his pro career for the Detroit Red Wings.

Buffalo Hockey Now: GM Kevyn Adams is looking for experience with his next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida Hockey Now: The 2023-24 Florida Panthers are a much different team than the 2021-22 squad that was swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

NHL.com: The playoff bracket is set for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sportsnet: It’s official! Utah is the newest team in the NHL.

NYI Hockey Now: When the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin, will the New York Islanders be without forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are trying to sign enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.

Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Congrats on a great career to two-time Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter.

Nashville Hockey Now: The NHL’s leader in hits is former Boston Bruins and current Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Colorado Hockey Now: 2024 Hart Trophy candidate Nathan McKinnon is now the franchise leader in points for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: What will center Tomas Hertl provide for the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: The nightmare season is over for the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Who is the Finnish goaltender who was signed by the Calgary Flames?