Boston Bruins
Bruins Daily: Montgomery Ticked Off; Are Leafs Contenders?
Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is ticked off with his team and are the Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup contenders?
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins hopefully got a wake-up call on Monday from head coach Jim Montgomery.
Boston Hockey Now: Should the Boston Bruins’ net now belong to goalie Linus Ullmark?
Boston Hockey Now: With over $21 million in salary cap space this offseason, could Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney finally land center Elias Lindholm and/or defenseman Noah Hanifin?
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Providence College forward and Woburn, MA native Riley Duran.
Boston Hockey Now: Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wants more patience from captain Brad Marchand.
Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Great to see that head coach Martin St. Louis is rejoining the Montreal Canadiens!
Detroit Hockey Now: NHL fans should get to know the name Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings.
Florida Hockey Now: Cha-Ching! That’s the sound of 50 goals for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent-to-be and Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart.
Buffalo Hockey Now: Is Don Granato’s new top-line really the best thing long-term for the Buffalo Sabres?
Fansided: Should the list of legit Stanley Cup contenders include the Toronto Maple Leafs?
Ottawa Sun: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?
Sportsnet: One dangerous first-round playoff opponent that the Bruins may want to avoid is the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Philly Hockey Now: Could goaltending derail the season for the Philadelphia Flyers?
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Jaromir Jagr Bobbehads have been found by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Nashville Hockey Now: Should the Jack Adams conversation involve Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette?
Chicago Hockey Now: As I tweeted during their 3-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday, the Bruins really miss the leadership of Nick Foligno.
Colorado Hockey Now: Nathan MacKinnon keeps breaking records, and the Colorado Avalanche keeps winning.
San Jose Hockey Now: My co-host on The Eye Test Podcast, Pierre McGuire, has caused quite a stir with some sensitive San Jose Sharks fans.
Calgary Hockey Now: What unrestricted free agents will be targeted by the Calgary Flames?
Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!