Bruins Daily: Montgomery Ticked Off; Are Leafs Contenders?

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is ticked off with his team and are the Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup contenders?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins hopefully got a wake-up call on Monday from head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Should the Boston Bruins’ net now belong to goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: With over $21 million in salary cap space this offseason, could Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney finally land center Elias Lindholm and/or defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Providence College forward and Woburn, MA native Riley Duran.

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wants more patience from captain Brad Marchand.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Great to see that head coach Martin St. Louis is rejoining the Montreal Canadiens!

Detroit Hockey Now: NHL fans should get to know the name Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Cha-Ching! That’s the sound of 50 goals for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent-to-be and Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Is Don Granato’s new top-line really the best thing long-term for the Buffalo Sabres?

Fansided: Should the list of legit Stanley Cup contenders include the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ottawa Sun: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

Sportsnet: One dangerous first-round playoff opponent that the Bruins may want to avoid is the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

Philly Hockey Now: Could goaltending derail the season for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Jaromir Jagr Bobbehads have been found by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: Should the Jack Adams conversation involve Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette?

Chicago Hockey Now: As I tweeted during their 3-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday, the Bruins really miss the leadership of Nick Foligno.

Colorado Hockey Now: Nathan MacKinnon keeps breaking records, and the Colorado Avalanche keeps winning.

San Jose Hockey Now: My co-host on The Eye Test Podcast, Pierre McGuire, has caused quite a stir with some sensitive San Jose Sharks fans.

Calgary Hockey Now: What unrestricted free agents will be targeted by the Calgary Flames?

