Bruins Daily: Goalie Depth; Tortorella Fallout; NHL News

The Boston Bruins are rotating their goalies at both the NHL and AHL levels, and the fallout continues from John Tortorella benching Flyers captain Sean Couturier.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have solidified their goaltending depth by signing a contract extension with goalie Michael DiPietro.

Boston Hockey Now: With that hat trick on Thursday night, David Pastrnak moved into seventh all-time on the Bruins all-time goals list, surpassing legend and team president Cam Neely.

Boston Hockey Now: Another President’s Trophy isn’t the end all, be all for the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Former Bruins winger and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Mark Recchi believes in new Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Who are the most productive forwards since the NHL All-Star break for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: When will captain Dylan Larkin return to the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers could be getting some lineup reinforcements in winger Matthew Tkachuk and captain Sasha Barkov.

Sportsnet: Former Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi is clicking with Auston Matthews and Max Domi on the top line for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Sun: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

Sportsnet: One dangerous first round playoff opponent that the Bruins may want to avoid is the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

Colorado Hockey Now: Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Colorado Avalanche forward and 1996 Stanley Cup champion Chris Simon.

NYI Hockey Now: Things keep getting worse for the New York Islanders.

Philly Hockey Now: Former NHLer Brandon Dubinsky called out Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: At what point do the tough questions start coming for Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan?

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators are missing former Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Chicago Hockey Now: Are the 2021-22 Colorado Avalanche a model product for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Vegas Hockey Now: What has happened to the goaltending for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Calgary Hockey Now: What unrestricted free agents will be targeted by the Calgary Flames?

