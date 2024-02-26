Boston Bruins
Game 60: Bruins @ Kraken: Lines, Notes, Betting Lines
The Boston Bruins will try to close out their four-game road trip out west with a win and gain some revenge when they play the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.
The Bruins will look to avenge that stinker they laid against the Seattle Kraken in Boston on Feb. 15. They have gone to overtime in five straight games since that loss to the Kraken and are 2-0-3 over that span.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (34-12-13, 81 pts) vs Seattle Kraken (24-22-11, 59 pts)
Time: 10:08 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, ROOT-NW
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-148), Kraken (+124)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+170), Kraken (-275)
Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-115) Under 6 (-105)
Picks:
Bruins -1.5 (+170)
Over 5.5 (-115)
Jared McCann Over .5 (-130)
Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (36), assists (46), and points with 82 in 59 games.
-Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins. Ullmark is 16-6-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .914 save percentage.
-Defenseman Derek Forbort will not play tonight after missing a team meeting.
-Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee) is week-to-week, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) is questionable. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Anthony RichardDanton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Seattle Kraken Lineup
Forwards
Jared McCann – Matty Beniers – Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz – Alex Wennberg – Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen – Yanni Gourde – Andre Burakovsky
Tomas Tatar – Kailer Yamamoto – Brandon Tanev
Defensemen
Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak – Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin – Justin Schultz
Goalies
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord