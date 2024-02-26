Game 60: Bruins @ Kraken: Lines, Notes, Betting Lines

The Boston Bruins will try to close out their four-game road trip out west with a win and gain some revenge when they play the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

The Bruins will look to avenge that stinker they laid against the Seattle Kraken in Boston on Feb. 15. They have gone to overtime in five straight games since that loss to the Kraken and are 2-0-3 over that span.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (34-12-13, 81 pts) vs Seattle Kraken (24-22-11, 59 pts)

Time: 10:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, ROOT-NW

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-148), Kraken (+124)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+170), Kraken (-275)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-115) Under 6 (-105)

Picks:

Bruins -1.5 (+170)

Over 5.5 (-115)

Jared McCann Over .5 (-130)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (36), assists (46), and points with 82 in 59 games.

-Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins. Ullmark is 16-6-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .914 save percentage.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort will not play tonight after missing a team meeting.

-Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee) is week-to-week, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) is questionable. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Anthony RichardDanton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Seattle Kraken Lineup

Forwards

Jared McCann – Matty Beniers – Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz – Alex Wennberg – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen – Yanni Gourde – Andre Burakovsky

Tomas Tatar – Kailer Yamamoto – Brandon Tanev

Defensemen

Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak – Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin – Justin Schultz

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord