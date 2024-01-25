Bruins Postgame: Swayman, Marchand Clutch In 3-2 OT Win

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand scored 1:48 into overtime, and the Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in the tail end of a back-to-back.

David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic put the Bruins up 2-0 by the 8:19 mark of the second period, but Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot scored a powerplay goal with 28 seconds left in the second period, and then Vladimir Tarasenko scored another one on the man advantage with 3:18 left in regulation.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was superb with 35 saves. Ottawa Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots.

CLUTCH: For a second straight game, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand did his best to rescue what was a flat and tired Bruins team at times, but unlike in their 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night, he was able to succeed. After scoring two third period goals against the Hurricanes, Marchand sniped the overtime winner early in overtime, and with that goal, he surpassed Bruins and Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque with 396 career goals. Marchand also now has 24 goals this season and is riding a four-game goal streak with five goals and an assist over that span.

DOGHOUSE: As I always say here and on Twitter (I’ll never call it X! Sorry), I hate scapegoating referees, but man, I’m simply at a loss for words for what I witnessed by Brandon Schrader and Jake Brenk on Thursday night. Also, and they’re not the only ones who do, but how did they completely fall for the Oscar-worthy acting of Senators forward Tim Stutzle?

Tim Stutzle is everything that's wrong with soccer, but he plays hockey, which makes it even worse.#GoSensGo#NHLBruins @BOSHockeyNow — MurphysLaw74 (Jimmy Murphy) (@MurphysLaw74) January 26, 2024

BANGER: In his fourth game back after missing 20 games with an undisclosed injury, the Derek Forbort that the Boston Bruins and their fans have grown to love showed up in a big way. The stay-at-home defenseman was in an ornery mood from the start as he got into a tussle with 6-foot-4, 226-pound Senators center Mark Kastelic 6:21 into the game. He ironically only played just one minute on the penalty kill for the Bruins, but he did finish with four hits in 13:57 TOI.

UNSUNG HERO: He could easily have been the ‘Clutch’ player because he was just that, but goalie Jeremy Swayman is the ‘Unsung Hero’ for this game as he continued his Vezina Trophy-worthy season. Swayman had 35 saves and kept the Bruins in it during a flat first period and an under-pressure third and overtime. Swayman stuffed Stutzle just before Marchand’s overtime winner and was pumped up after the captain won it.

Jeremy Swayman’s celly after the Bruins OT win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qGyRGrq53x — BarDown (@BarDown) January 26, 2024

Swayman has now won six straight starts and is headed to the NHL All-Star weekend Feb. 2-4.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins play their final game before their bye week and the NHL All-Star break in a 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday matinee against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia. They’re then off until Feb. 6, when they begin a seven-game homestand against the Calgary Flames.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jesper Boqvist-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Matthew Poitras-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark