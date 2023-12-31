Bruins Postgame: Bruins Dig Deep, Beat Red Wings 5-3

The Boston Bruins finished the 2023 slate of their season on a four-game winning streak with a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Trent Frederic had two goals and an assist; and Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha each lit the lamp in the win, with DeBrusk getting the game-winner on an empty-netter with 2:01 left in regulation. Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves in the win to improve to 11-2-4.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: One of the most underrated stories for the Boston Bruins this season is the power forward that Bruins forward Trent Frederic is emerging as. Whether head coach Jim Montgomery has him playing on the wing or at center, Frederic has delivered using his brute physical presence and skating. In the final Bruins’ game of 2023 Frederic may have given a glimpse into a future that has him as a top 6 forward soon. The 25-year-old, 6-foot-3, 220-pound Frederic finished the game with two goals, an assist and three shots in 15:27.

Frederic put the Bruins up 1-0 with 52 seconds left in the first period (below in Unsung Hero) and then 2-0 4:25 into the second period.

Trent Frederic scores a beauty and then immediately challenges Ben Chiarot Curfew Bump 👊🏻#NHLBruins | #LGRW pic.twitter.com/mE9JZmDzXp — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) December 31, 2023

DOGHOUSE:Again, I try hard not to complain about officiating here but sometimes, and a lot more often this season, it’s hard not to at least question: What the hell is going on?

With the Bruins under siege and clinging to a 2-1 lead 16:42 in the second period, Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot blasted one in from the point and the puck found it’s way past Swayman. Numerous replays showed that Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen intefering with Swayman’s glove hand via his stick. Somehow though, and you be the judge, after a lengthy video review not only in house but back at the NHL offices in Toronto, it was ruled that Brandon Carlo forced Rasmussen’s stick to knock Swayman’s glove and the Red Wings tied the game at two.

Ben Chiarot ties it as the Red Wings defensemen are having a night! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/pyKX70hdhE — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) December 31, 2023

BANGER: Both the Detroit Red Wings and Bruins came into their final game of 2023 with some pent-up hatred for each other after the Red Wings beat the Bruins in the first two meetings of the season in November. The two teams combined for 16 penalty minutes in the opening frame in what was an exceptionally scrappy game.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot did not appreciate Morgan Geekie jabbing at his goaltender! 👊#LGRW pic.twitter.com/8oPbQG9kDl — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) December 31, 2023

UNSUNG HERO: After leaving the Bruins 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils late in the third period on Saturday, Charlie McAvoy was back in the lineup on Sunday and was the backbone of the blue line for the Bruins. The team’s best defenseman was an absolute beast as he got the primary assists on Frederic’s second goal and then Coyle’s go-ahead goal 3:52 into the third period, as well as the secondary on DeBrusk’s game-winner.

Charlie Coyle gives the #NHLBruins a 3-2 lead from the slot at 3:52 of the third. 13th goal of the season for him. pic.twitter.com/PeegbmZcM6 — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) January 1, 2024

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen-Georgii Merkulov-Trent Frederic

John Beecher-Jakub Lauko-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins will open their 2023 in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday. They will try to avenge a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 27.