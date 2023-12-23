Bruins Overtime: Flat Bruins Embarrassed In 5-1 Loss To Jets

The Boston Bruins were a complete no-show in Winnipeg on Friday night as they began their two-game road trip with a 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Jets forward Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist, forward Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and forward Adam Lowry and defenseman Josh Morrisey each scored a goal for the Jets. Center Mark Scheifele had two assists, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves. The win propelled the Winnipeg Jets to first place in the Central Division.

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo scored the lone goal for the Bruins, and goalie Jeremy Swayman, who was left out to dry all night, let in five goals on 33 shots.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

After this loss, The Soundgarden classic ‘Outshined’ would have been the perfect song to blast for the Bruins on their flight to Minnesota late Friday night because that’s exactly what they were earlier in the night in arguably their worst loss of the season.

‘Well, I just looked in the mirror’

And things aren’t looking so good

I’m looking California

And feeling Minnesota

Oh yeah’

CLUTCH: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi came into this game riding a four-game goal streak with five goals and five assists in that span. Well, he didn’t slow down on Friday night against a Bruins team that looked like a herd of deer in headlights from start to finish. The Bruins gave up a late goal in the first period when Vilardi fed defenseman Josh Morrisey, and he put one by Swayman with eight ticks left in the opening frame.

Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon then took a holding penalty 7:49 into the second period, but the Bruins killed it off to keep the game at 1-0. Just 1:28 later, though, Vilardi extended his scoring streak to five games and another backbreaker for the Bruins.

DOGHOUSE: Despite the fact they got blown out, there were some slight glimmers of hope in this game that the Bruins could build off some momentum and maybe at least make it a game. One of those moments was when they killed off the first Wotherspoon penalty and then when Swayman stoned Mark Scheifele on a penalty shot that came off another Wotherspoon penalty.

Just 25 seconds later though, Niedereiter scored a powerplay goal to make it 3-0 Jets.

3-0 Jets thanks to power play goal from Nino Niederreiter at 17:41 of the second period. Comes just after #NHLBruins Jeremy Swayman stopped Mark Scheifele on a penalty shot. pic.twitter.com/tV8o8DWfqr — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) December 23, 2023

This was basically when it became obvious the Bruins just didn’t have it. I’m not sure if they decided to have a second Christmas party in ‘The Peg’ on Thursday, or they’re just in a bigger funk, but they just couldn’t harness any momentum. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was asked postgame by Jim McBride if the Morrisey goal took the wind out of his team’s sails?

“No. We never had the wind behind our sails all night long.”

🎥 Coach Montgomery, Brandon Carlo, and Jeremy Swayman react after the #NHLBruins loss to Winnipeg: pic.twitter.com/ylpvf88x0c — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2023

BANGER: This spot is usually reserved for one, at most, two players, but tonight, the entire Winnipeg Jets team gets the nod. The Jets forecheck was relentless and they would up out-hitting the Bruins 23-19.

UNSUNG HERO: Jets center Mark Scheifele was reportedly a trade target of Bruins general manager Don Sweeney this past offseason, and on Friday night, he showed why. The crafty and tenacious playmaking center had two assists and continues to lead the Jets in points.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

NEXT UP: The Bruins will now face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in a rematch of the 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild in Boston this past Tuesday.