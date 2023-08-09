Boston Bruins
Bruins Daily: Timmy Time; Another Canadiens Trade Coming?
Legendary Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas is getting set to rejoin the Bruins family during the team’s centennial season.
Could another trade be coming for the Montreal Canadiens?
That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: Despite a not-so-enjoyable arbitration process, there is ‘no ill will’ towards the Boston Bruins from goalie Jeremy Swayman.
Boston Hockey Now: Great news from Vermont where it sounds like the Boston Bruins’ Centennial celebration will include 2011 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Tim Thomas.
National Hockey Now
Montreal Hockey Now: One team more than likely to be active again on the NHL trade market before the 2023-24 regular season begins is the Montreal Canadiens.
Buffalo Hockey Now: The 2024 World Juniors tournament could have multiple prospects from the Buffalo Sabres.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: New San Jose Sharks forward Mikael Granlund admitted it didn’t work out for him with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Washington Hockey Now: A chance to remain with the Washington Capitals for his entire career sealed the deal on a new contract for winger Tom Wilson.
Carolina Hockey Now: What does losing out on top NHL trade target Erik Karlsson mean for the Carolina Hurricanes?
Florida Hockey Now: Even with longtime Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron retired, there still seems to be no ranking love for Florida Panthers center and captain Sasha Barkov.
Detroit Hockey Now: One should expect that the Detroit Red Wings still use the defensive pairing of Jake Walman and Moritz Seider.
Colorado Hockey Now: According to the NHL Network’s Top 20 Centers List, the second-best center in the NHL is Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.
Vegas Hockey Now: What should be expected this season from Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel?
San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier and Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas explained how they consummated the three-way trade (with them and Canadiens GM Kent Hughes), which was highlighted by Erik Karlsson.
NHL
Sportsnet: Yawn. …another location target for a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes.