Bruins-Panthers Game 7 Will Start At 6:30 P.M. ET

The NHL announced early Saturday morning that Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast locally in Boston on NESN. As of 1 a.m. ET Saturday morning a U.S. national channel had not be announced yet, but in Canada Game 7 can be seen on Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS.

The Boston Bruins won Game 1 3-1 but then lost Game 2 6-3 to send the series down to Florida tied at a game apiece.

The Boston Bruins then won Game 4-2, and Game 4 6-2 at FLA Live Arena to take a 3-1 series lead back to TD Garden for Game 5 this past Wednesday.

The Bruins couldn’t close the deal in Game 5 however, and lost Game 5 4-3 in overtime on a costly turnover by goalie Linus Ullmark. That set up arguably the worst game of Ullmark’s career.

In Game 6, Ullmark (six goals on 32 shots), and the Boston Bruins were a hot mess losing a see-saw affair 7-5 to the Florida Panthers that forced rhe Game 7 in Boston on Sunday.