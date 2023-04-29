Bruins Daily: Ullmark, Bruins A Mess; Who Starts Game 7?

The Boston Bruins have blown a 3-1 series lead and will now have their historic season at risk of being diminished in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night at TD Garden.

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins lost Game 7-5 and have now choked away a 3-1 series lead. As a result, they’re now headed into a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark had arguably the worst game of his career and allowed six goals on 32 shots. Will Bruins head coach finally just name a starter well ahead of game-time and avoid this distraction that’s hung over his team the whole series?

The Boston Bruins made other lineup changes for Game 6, inserting Connor Clifton in on the blue line for Matt Gryzelcyk and then David Krejci in for Trent Frederic. The former did not go too well.

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak promised he would shoot more in Game 6 and that’s exactly what he did unloading seven shots on Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Two of those shots got by Bobrovsky and Pastrnak now has four goals in six games.

Florida Panthers

Credit to Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk who called a Game 6 win for his team and delivered with two goals and an assist.

Here’s the Florida Hockey Now side on the big Game 6 win for the Florida Panthers.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

NYI: The New York Islanders season ended on Friday night as the Islanders blew a 1-0 lead in the third period and lost 2-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche suffocated the Seattle Kraken in a 4-1 win in Game 6 to force a Game 7 on Sunday night.

NHL

PGH: Longtime Pittsburgh puck scribe Dave Molinari thinks the Pittsburgh Penguins need an experienced general manager to right the ship.

DET: Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is confident of landing a solid prospect with the ninth pick overall at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in June.

MTL: With the Winnipeg Jets getting bounced in five games by the Vegas Golden Knights, the Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Montreal Canadiens NHL Trade rumors are heating up even more.