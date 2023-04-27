Krejci Traveling With Bruins, Not Ruled Out For Game 6

BEDFORD, MA – As the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs wears on, it begins to become an all-hands-on deck situation for the Boston Bruins. With that in mind, banged up playmaking center David Krejci will travel with the team to Ft. Lauderdale for Friday night’s Game 6 at FLA Live Arena and hasn’t been ruled out from returning to the lineup for the Black and Gold.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wouldn’t definitively say whether or not No. 46 will play, but his presence on the quick road trip to Florida indicates that it’s inching closer to a possibility.

“He is traveling with us, and he’s got a couple more boxes to check before we can say that he’s a player,” said Montgomery of Krejci, who had an assist and a minus-3 rating while averaging 20:13 of ice time in the first couple playoff games.

Clearly, a return for Krejci would help David Pastrnak with just a pair of points in five games in the series while missing his usual center and getting moved around in the forward group in Wednesday night’s 4-3 overtime Boston Bruins loss in Game 5 at TD Garden.

Krejci has missed the last three games of the series with an undisclosed injury and hasn’t skated with the team since going through warmups prior to Game 3 in Florida before being a last-minute scratch for Boston. Krejci resumed skating on his own earlier this week as he slowly ramps back up to game action, but the hope has to be that he’s closer to being healthy after struggling to keep pace in the first few games of the playoff series when he was in the lineup.

Beyond that, Montgomery didn’t rule out lineup changes for Game 6 on Friday night including Trent Frederic potentially getting back in after serving as the healthy scratch with Patrice Bergeron getting into the mix. The B’s bench boss said he’d be going over that with the rest of the B’s coaching staff on the flight to Florida on Thursday afternoon.