Game 80: Boston Bruins @ Philadelphia Flyers Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (62-12-5, 129 pts) Vs Philadelphia Flyers (29-37-13, 71 pts)

TIME: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins tied an NHL-record previously set by the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning when they won their 62nd game of the season on Saturday night, and can have the all-time record to themselves with 63 regular season victories if they win again on Sunday night against the Flyers.

–After missing the last two months, Taylor Hall (lower body) returned to the lineup in Saturday’s win over the Devils and had four shots on net in 12 plus minutes of ice time. Hall will not be in the lineup on the second half of the back-to-back games on Sunday against the Flyers.

-The Boston Bruins called up a number of emergency recalls from Providence with Oskar Steen, Vinni Lettieri, Connor Carrick, Jack Ahcan and Brandon Bussi all called up and expected to play for a B’s lineup that will have an AHL feel against the Flyers on Sunday.

-The Boston Bruins will be without center David Krejci (lower-body), for a fourth straight game as the B’s appear to be taking it really cautiously with their second line center.

-Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start against the Flyers on Sunday with Brandon Bussi called up to serve as his backup while Linus Ullmark remains behind in Boston. Swayman has been red-hot really since the middle of the season and has posted a 10-3-0 record with a 2.00 goals against average and .931 save percentage since the NHL All-Star break.

Philadelphia Flyers Notes

-The Flyers will be playing their 7th game in 11 nights when they host the Boston Bruins on Sunday and that could make for a Philly group without a ton of energy as they play out the string under John Tortorella. The Flyers are in the middle of a really rough patch having lost six games in a row, and coming off a winless four game road trip where they were outscored by a 16-5 margin while never having the lead in any of those games.

-The Boston Bruins and Flyers will meet for the third time this season, with the Boston Bruins having taken each of the last two meetings this year while outscoring the Broad Street Bullies by a whopping 10-1 margin in those two games.

-Carter Hart was pulled from Saturday’s loss to the Islanders after allowing three goals on 18 shots and said he didn’t agree with the move after the game.

“I didn’t think I deserved to be pulled, but it is what it is,” said Hart to reporters.

That should make for an interesting goalie situation on Sunday with Tortorella not expanding much postgame on why he pulled Hart from the game after he had recently returned from a five game absence due to an injury.

-Tony DeAngelo has been a healthy scratch in each of the last two games for the Flyers while clearly landing in John Tortorella’s dog house.

Boston Bruins Lineup (TBD when we learn who stayed behind in Boston):

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Oskar Steen-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

Philadelphia Flyers Lineup:

Forwards:

Kevin Hayes-Noah Cates-Owen Tippett

Joel Farabee-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk-Scott Laughton-Wade Allison

Nick Deslauriers-Tanner Laczynski-Brenden Lemieux

Defensemen:

Ivan Provorov-Cam York

Travis Sanheim-Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler-Tony DeAngelo

Goalies

Carter Hart

Felix Sandstrom