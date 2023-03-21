Game 70: Boston Bruins Vs. Ottawa Senators Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (53-11-5, 111 pts) vs Ottawa Senators (34-31-5, 73 pts)

TIME: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, Sportsnet

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins announced that Derek Forbort (lower body injury) will be out for the rest of the regular season after blocking a shot last week in the win over the Winnipeg Jets. Jakub Zboril will be the healthy scratch for the D-men while AJ Greer will be the odd forward odd on Tuesday night against the Senators.

-During the last road trip, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand became the all-time scoringest duo in Boston Bruins history as they combined for a goal for the 407th time in franchise history, which broke the all-time record of 406 combined goals for Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge. It will be surprising if anybody ever catches up to Bergeron and Marchand once they are done combining for goals this season while rolling on Boston’s top line.

These two are best friend goals, always. pic.twitter.com/LYHbIrLf3G — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 18, 2023

-After Jeremy Swayman collected another shutout in last weekend’s 7-0 drubbing of the Buffalo Sabres, it’s expected that Linus Ullmark will get the start in net while leading the NHL in wins (34), goals against average (1.97) and save percentage (.935).

Ottawa Senators Notes

-The Senators have taken two out of three games from the Boston Bruins thus far this season and have been one of the few NHL teams to consistently give them a tough time. That makes the Sens a really interesting potential first round playoff foe if they can find a way to sneak into the postseason as a wild card entry. The Sens currently sit six points behind the Florida Panthers for the final playoff spot in the East.

-Drake Batherson scored the game-winner for the Ottawa Senators with just 2:09 left in regulation for his 21st goal of the season to give the Senators a big win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

-It will be interesting to see if goalie Dylan Ferguson gets another look for the Sens on Tuesday night after making 48 saves in his first NHL start, a win on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Dmitry Orlov-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Ottawa Senators Lineup:

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk-Tim Stutzle-Drake Batherson

Alex DeBrincat-Ridley Grieg-Claude Giroux

Derrick Brassard-Shane Pinto-Julien Gauthier

Patrick Brown-Dylan Gambrell-Austin Watson

Defense

Thomas Chabot-Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun-Travis Hamonic

Jake Sanderson-Artem Zub

Goalies

Dylan Ferguson

Mads Sogaard