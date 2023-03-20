Murph: Who Needs Lucic When You Have Frederic? (+)

Do the Boston Bruins already have what their fans wanted them to reacquire at not only the most recent NHL Trade Deadline, but for years now?

For a puck scribe like yours truly, who covered Milan Lucic’s entire Boston Bruins tenure and still keeps tabs on him, the entire body of work that current Bruins forward Trent Frederic has put together this season, has proven they already have a Lucic-worthy player, and maybe when all is said and done, more. The epic beatdown that Frederic laid down on Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens 13:26 into the second period of the Bruins’ collective 7-0 beatdown of the Sabres on Sunday only cemented the answer to the question above.

Trent Frederic and Dylan Cozens drop the gloves. pic.twitter.com/9y2qjPFwGN — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 19, 2023