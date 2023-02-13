The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, February 13

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, February 13 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective

Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod

Get the best Delta 8 cannabis products on the market shipped quickly and discreetly from GramCo. Visit http://thegramco.com and Use Promo CODE: ICEGUYS to save 25% on every order and with any order on the site over $50, shipping is FREE. So Live Elevated with GramCo and check out their wonderful Delta 8 products today!

Subscribe on your favorite platform

Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod

Get the best Delta 8 cannabis products on the market shipped quickly and discreetly from GramCo. Visit http://thegramco.com and Use Promo CODE: ICEGUYS to save 25% on every order and with any order on the site over $50, shipping is FREE. So Live Elevated with GramCo and check out their wonderful Delta 8 products today!

Bet $5 on the Moneyline, get $200 with The Ice Guys Promo Link.

NHL Betting Card – Monday, February 13

Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators

Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators

Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings

Make Your First Deposit at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet $5 on any pregame moneyline and win $200 in Free Bets if your first moneyline bet wins by clicking The Ice Guys Promo Link.