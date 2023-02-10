DeBrusk Out For Boston Bruins Vs. Capitals This Weekend

After it once appeared that Jake DeBrusk would be ready to go this weekend when the Boston Bruins resume their schedule against the Washington Capitals, that will not be the case. DeBrusk had travel issues coming back from Edmonton and missed Thursday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and will not play against the Capitals at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon (3:30 PM ET, ESPN+, ABC), as he works his way back from hand and lower body injuries suffered in the Winter Classic.

DeBrusk memorably injured his foot after getting hit with a Matt Grzelcyk rocket from the point, and then proceeded to score a pair of third period goals to lead the B’s to a 2-1 win over the Penguins at Fenway Park.

"Probably the highlight of my life so far." Jake DeBrusk goes 1-on-1 with @erusso22 after his two-goal game in the B's Winter Classic victory at Fenway Park.@WarriorHockey | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/k9tLEVVA0L — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 2, 2023

Now, though, it looks like DeBrusk will return next week when the Boston Bruins hit the road and play in Dallas and Nashville during a quick jaunt through the Western Conference.

“Travel issues. [DeBrusk’s] flight got canceled yesterday, he had to fly this morning,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. “He couldn’t get here in time [for practice]. I think he’s landing shortly. I thought he was going to be likely to be play [out of the break], but when we went to Toronto he got his last imaging and we didn’t think he was going to be ready for Saturday. We’re hoping either Dallas or Nashville that he’ll be ready.”

Saturday will mark the 15th straight game that the 26-year-old DeBrusk will miss this season with the leg injury after a strong first half of the year posting 16 goals and 30 points in the first 36 games for the B’s this season.

Craig Smith was in DeBrusk’s spot on the right wing with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand at Thursday’s practice while freshly called up Jakub Lauko also appeared to be in the mix for the Black and Gold after spending the break with the Providence Bruins. Here’s the line combos and defense pairings expected for this weekend against Washington:

Marchand-Bergeron-Smith

Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak

Hall-Coyle-Foligno

Greer-Frederic-Lauko

Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Clifton

Zboril

Ullmark

Swayman