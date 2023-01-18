Game 44: Boston Bruins @ New York Islanders, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (34-5-4, 72 pts) vs New York Islanders (23-18-4, 50 pts)

TIME: 7:30 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, TNT

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Money Line: Bruins (-195), Islanders (+155)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+132), Islanders +1.5 (-162)

Over/Under: OVER 5.5 (-120), UNDER 6 (-103)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins are back on a winning streak. After suffering their first home regulation loss in a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken last Thursday, the Bruins have now won two-straight games. They beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 onSaturday night, and then walloped the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 on Monday afternoon.

-In his 1,000th game, Boston Bruins veteran center David Krejci had three assists and looked like the playmaking center in his prime that helped the Bruins to three Stanley cup finals since 2011.

-As contract rumors on him continue to swirl, David Pastrnak just keeps lighting the lamp. Pastrnak hit the 35-goal plateau for the fifth time in his career with two goals in the win on Monday.

-Rookie center Joona Koppanen will play his second NHL game on Wednesday and injured Tomas Nosek will watch from up top.

New York Islanders Notes

Here’s the scouting report from our man on the Island Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now:

Semyonv Varlamov will make his first start in four games, after allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Jan. 6.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who was on the wrong end of an Alex Ovechkin hit Monday night, was at morning skate and is expected to play.

William Dufour and Dennis Cholowski have been recalled as both are expected to be in the lineup. Simon Holmstrom did not take part in line rushes as he will serve as an extra.

Cholowski manned the point on the Islanders second power-play unit.’

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Joona Koppanen-AJ Greer

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

New York Islanders Lineup:

Forwards

Josh Bailey-Mathew Barzal-Willam Dufour

Anders Lee-Brock Nelson-Anthony Beauvillier

Zach Parise-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Defense

Dennis Cholowski-Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov-Noah Dobson

Sebastian Aho-Scott Mayfield

Goalies

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin