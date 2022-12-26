Bruins Daily: Bruins, NHL Trade Chatter

NHL trade chatter was increasing as the NHL’s roster freeze went into effect on Dec. 19 and should pick up again when the freeze is lifted tomorrow. Will the Boston Bruins be part of that chatter?

That and the latest NHL news in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

A common theme around plenty of Boston Bruins fans right now is ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ and that’s understandable considering the first half of the season that the Bruins have had. In that theme, my Boston Hockey Now asked if the Bruins really need to acquire a rental player like Patrick Kane on the NHL trade market? I’m of the belief that if the price is right, it can only make a really good team even better.

National Hockey Now

NYI: As the first half of the season winds down, what do the New York Islanders need on the NHL Trade Market?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park a week from today. Will the Penguins bring the same roster they have today or could general manager Ron Hextall get busy on the NHL trade market when the NHL roster freeze is lifted tomorrow?

WSH: The love keeps pouring in and from within for Alex Ovechkin after he surpassed Gordie Howe on Friday to become the second-highest goal scorer ever.

FLA: Florida Panthers brother tandem Eric and Marc Staal spent their first Christmas together in a while.

DET: Are the Detroit Red Wings where they should be as the calendar year winds down? Could they get busy on the NHL trade market?

DAL: Will Jim Nill and the Dallas Stars do any post-Christmas shopping on the NHL trade market?

VGK: Owen Krepps wonders which current Vegas Golden Knights players could wind up in the hockey hall of fame?

Canada Hockey Now