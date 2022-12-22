Bruins Move Up To Second In FanDuel Stanley Cup Odds

If you want to still get some value for a future bet on the Boston Bruins to win the 2023 Stanley Cup, you better get over to Fanduel Sportsbook soon!

The Boston Bruins have moved into second place at FanDuel Sportsbook in odds to win the 2023 Stanley Cup, sitting behind only the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche. As of Thursday, the Avalanche were still the odds-on favorites to win the 2023 Stanley Cup at +550, and the Bruins were right behind them at +650.

With all due respect to the FanDuel oddsmakers, have they paying attention not just for the entire season so far but in the month of December?

The Bruins (25-4-2, 52 pts), headed into their Thursday night tilt with the Winnipeg Jets (21-10-1, 43 pts), who are +5000 to win the Stanley Cup, with the best record in the NHL. They were favored to win the Eastern Conference at +280 and the Atlantic Division at -300.

Meanwhile, the struggling and banged up Avalanche (18-11-2, 38 pts), were set to enter their final game before Christmas, on Friday, five points behind that Jets squad in the Central Division and six points behind the division-leading Dallas Stars (19-9-6, 44 pts), who were +1800 to hoist Lord Stanley in June. The Avalanche were seventh in the Western Conference but still somehow favored to win the West at +250 and the Central at +150.

The Boston Bruins thumped the defending Stanley Cup champs twice this past month. Yes, the Avalanche were a depleted squad in both matchups, missing the likes of captain Gabriel Landeskog and star center Nathan MacKinnon, amongst others, but the Bruins still dominated in both matchups. The Boston Bruins beat the Avalanche 5-1 at TD Garden on Dec. 3, and then 4-0 in Denver on Dec. 7.

Here’s the the Top 5 Stanley Cup favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook:

1.) Colorado Avalanche +550

2.) Boston Bruins +650

3.) Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights +900

4.) Toronto Maple Leafs +1000

5.) New Jersey Devils +1300

*For a great NFL betting promo check out our latest FanDuel Promo where they just jacked up their No-Sweat Bet until Sunday. It’s now $2500!