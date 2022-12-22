Game 32: Boston Bruins Vs. Winnipeg Jets Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (25-4-2, 52 pts) vs Winnipeg Jets (21-10-1, 43 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, TSN3

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines

Here’s the Barstool Sportsbook Betting lines. Don’t forget to click here for the NHN Barstool Sportsbook Promo!

Money Line: Bruins (-235), Jets (+188)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+110), Jets +1.5 (-134)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-115), UNDER 6.5 (-106)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins have not named a starting goalie for this game yet as head coach Jim Montgomery will address the media at 5:40 P.M. ET. The expectation is that Jeremy Swayman (6-3-1, 2.72 GAA, .895 save percentage), will get the nod tonight and Linus Ullmark (18-1-1, 1.89 GAA, .937 save percentage), will between the pipes in New Jersey tomorrow night when the Bruins play the Devils.

-Bruins winger David Pastrnak is riding a nine-game point streak with seven goals and four assists over that span.

-With two assists in a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday, Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall now has six goals and six assists in his last nine games.

Winnipeg Jets Notes:

-Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois are tied for the team lead in goals with 15 lamplighters apiece.

-Connor is tied for the team lead in points (38), with defenseman Josh Morrisey, who is having a standout season on the offensive side off the puck with a team-leading 32 assists. Morrisey’s 32 helpers lead all NHL defensemen, and he is also second in points for a defenseman, behind only Erik Karlsson, who has 42 points.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Craig Smith

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Winnipeg Jets Lineup:

Forwards

Cole Perfetti-Mark Scheifele-Karson Kuhlman

Kyle Connor-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Sam Gagner

Morgan Barron-Adam Lowry-Jansen Harkins

David Gustafsson-Kevin Stenlund-Axel Jonson-Fjallby

Defense

Josh Morrissey-Dylan Demelo

Dylan Samberg-Neal Pionk

Brendon Dillion-Ville Heinola

Goalies

Connor Hellbucyk

David Rittich