Haggs: Bergeron Moment A Reminder Of Why He’s Special |BHN+

Tampa, FL – It was one hundred percent in character that Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron had absolutely zero recollection of recording his first NHL point.

Asked if he could recall the first point, he earned in the NHL on the night he notched his 1,000th career NHL point in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday night, the 37-year-old Patrice Bergeron drew a complete blank. It was a delightfully imperfect moment for the center at the heart of the Perfection Line.

“Oh man, that’s a good question. I know I remember my first goal. I don’t know if I remember my first point,” admitted Bergeron. “I’m not sure. I don’t remember much, I guess. It was an assist. I remember my first game; I remember my first goal, but I don’t remember my first point.”

For the record, it was a secondary helper on a Brian Rolston game-winning goal (PJ Axelsson got the other assist) in an Oct. 15, 2003, win over the Dallas Stars, 2-0, at the American Airlines Center.

Bergeron’s hazy memory about that moment isn’t about him getting up there in years or it being insignificant, however.