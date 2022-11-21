Patrice Bergeron Joins The 1,000 Points Club

With an assist on Brad Marchand’s goal 15:08 into the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron became part of the 1,000 points club.

In Game No. 1235 of what has been a hall of fame career, Bergeron joined Ray Bourque (1506), Johnny Bucyk (1339), and Phil Esposito (1,012), as the only Boston Bruins players to reach the 1,000-point plateau. Bergeron is now the 94th NHL player to score 1,000 points with 409 goals and 591 assists. With the assist, Bergeron now has nine goals and nine assists in 19 games this season.

Introducing the newest member of the 1,000-point club, Patrice Bergeron! 🐻 Congrats, Bergy! pic.twitter.com/ObMZybPPCj — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

Marchand couldn’t even care less about his goal and led the charge over to Bergeron, as the entire Boston Bruins team flooded the ice to go celebrate their captain’s monumental accomplishment.

Congratulations on 1,000 points, Patrice Bergeron!!!! pic.twitter.com/IdxqXJs36h — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 22, 2022

The congrats rolled in from around the NHL as the league and the Boston Bruins tweeted a video of tributes from NHL superstars.

Sidney Crosby.

Alex Ovechkin.

Patrick Kane.

Evgeni Malkin.

Anze Kopitar.

Eric Staal.

Nicklas Backstrom.

𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣. The Captain has become the eighth active NHLer to hit the 1,000-point milestone. pic.twitter.com/Y01oCu1veN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2022

As I wrote earlier for Boston Hockey Now on Monday, the Boston Bruins captain is by far one of the best players and more importantly, the best people I’ve covered:

Anyone who’s familiar to Patrice Bergeron knows that when he reaches this milestone, Bergeron will be grateful and proud, but what has, does, and will always matter most to him, is the success of his team.

Speaking recently on the Raw Knuckles Podcast – hosted by former Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins winger, and West Roxbury, MA native Chris Nilan – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes revealed that Bergeron once passed on likely way more money to play for the Bruins’ bitter rivals, the Canadiens, to stay with the Bruins and win more Stanley Cups.

After already keeping his promise to take less on his third NHL contract (three years, $15 million), Bergeron was in prime position to cash in on the open market prior to the 2014-15 season, and Hughes told him to swing for the fences with the Bruins, because he had already taken one for the team.

Félicitations Patrice Bergeron!