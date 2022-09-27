Swayman To Start For Bruins vs Rangers Tuesday

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman will get his first start of the 2022-23 preseason when the Bruins take on the New York Rangers at TD Garden (7 PM ET, TV: NESN, Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub), in their second game of the preseason.

Jeremy Swayman posted impressive numbers in his rookie season and finished fifth in voting for the 2022 Calder Trophy, including two first place, three second place and 14 third place votes. After going 23-14-3 with a 2.41 GAA and .914 save percentage, as well as three shutouts in the regular season, Swayman replaced Linus Ullmark and started the final five games of the opening round seven-game series loss for the Boston Bruins to the Carolina Hurricanes. Swayman finished the series with a 3-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage.

The Boston Bruins will also have a much more veteran-laden blue line against the Rangers Tuesday night. Head coach Jim Montgomery is going with a Swedish first pairing against the Rangers. He’s pairing Hampus Lindholm with fellow countryman Anton Stralman who is in camp on a professional tryout. The second pairing of Mike Reilly and Brandon Carlo could very well be one Montgomery uses to start the regular season. Veteran journeyman Connor Carrick will play a second-straight preseason game and be paired up with Mike Callahan.

Up front, the Boston Bruins will have more veterans than they did in their 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the preseason opener on Saturday. Charlie Coyle will center Trent Frederic and Craig Smith on the first line. Jack Studnicka will be between A.J. Greer (playing in two straight games), and Marc McLaughlin.

Here’s how the Boston Bruins game squad looked for their game-day skate at Warrior Arena on Tuesday morning:

Forwards

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith

A.J. Greer – Jack Studnicka – Marc McLaughlin

Samuel Asselin – Georgii Merkulov – Oskar Steen

Luke Toporowski – Joona Koppanen – Justin Brazeau

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Defense

Hampus Lindholm – Anton Stralman

Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo

Mike Callahan – Connor Carrick

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Kyle Keyser

Brandon Bussi