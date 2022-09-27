Bruins Daily: No Love For Jack Edwards; NHL News And Rumors

Do the Boston Bruins really have the third-worst TV broadcast in the NHL?

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

In a recent NHL broadcasting rankings poll by The Athletic, the NESN Boston Bruins broadcast duo of Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley came in 30th.

NYI: Mathew Barzal has been a God send in training camp so far for the New York Islanders despite the fact he still doesn’t have a contract extension.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins will have a veteran-laden lineup for their preseason game against the Detroit red Wings on Tuesday.

PHI: Late bloomer Hayden Hodgson has a legit chance to make the Philadelphia Flyers 2022-23 roster.

WSH: The Washington Capitals will be ready to drop the gloves if needed this season.

DET: Defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka has been making the best of his professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings.

DAL: Former Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin got the nod for the Dallas Stars in their preseason opener.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche won their preseason opener over the Vegas Golden Knights.

SJS: San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture scored the overtime winner as the Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.

