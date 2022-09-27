Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Bruins Daily: No Love For Jack Edwards; NHL News And Rumors

Published

10 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

Do the Boston Bruins really have the third-worst TV broadcast in the NHL?

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

In a recent NHL broadcasting rankings poll by The Athletic, the NESN Boston Bruins broadcast duo of Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley came in 30th.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Mathew Barzal has been a God send in training camp so far for the New York Islanders despite the fact he still doesn’t have a contract extension.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins will have a veteran-laden lineup for their preseason game against the Detroit red Wings on Tuesday.

PHI: Late bloomer Hayden Hodgson has a legit chance to make the Philadelphia Flyers 2022-23 roster.

WSH: The Washington Capitals will be ready to drop the gloves if needed this season.

DET: Defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka has been making the best of his professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings.

DAL: Former Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin got the nod for the Dallas Stars in their preseason opener.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche won their preseason opener over the Vegas Golden Knights.

SJS: San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture scored the overtime winner as the Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: What will the blue line look like for the Montreal Canadiens this season?

VAN: After undergoing successful hand surgery, Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser will be out three to four weeks.

NHL

Hurricane Ian forced the Tampa Bay Lightning to postpone two preseason games.

Starting on Oct. 1, the end of mandatory vaccination, random tests, quarantine, use of the ArriveCan app and masks on planes and trains entering Canada will be gone.

Hingham, MA native Matty Beniers scored in his preseason debut for the Seattle Kraken Monday. Beniers will be a strong candidate for the 2023 Calder Trophy.

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

William Mahoney

NESN Hockey broadcasters do a great job! Those NY jokers are awful! We have Sophia as an “on ice” voice and she is the greatest!

William Mahoney

Get Barzel : a dream. He is what the Bruins need!

Mrbruin4

Jack is a homer for sure. But. Nyr Ny I. Panthers caps are brutal. Not sure of west coast teams and don’t see much games. All the Canada teams have good broadcast teams. And Espn and tnt are horrible. Jack keep doing what you do

Dave Ross

Brick is one of the best. Jack can hold his own.

Rick W Murray

Jack for money is one of the best in the business Brick is brilliant analyst you want homerscheck out Dan and Mickey Redmond Red wings broadcast duo, Dan a good broadcaster but is one of the worst homers in the nhl and Redmond is even worse. I can’t listen to those two for more 30 seconds, I’ll just turn the channel.

Bob

I rarely comment
Yes Edwards is awful.
Love Brick

B's metalhead

Sometimes Jack can be a little excessive, over the top, or maybe say something slightly distasteful that I don’t like or completely agree with… But he’s ours damn it. A while back a player got hit and went down and he went off about him diving or whatever, and he was legitimately hurt. That just reflects poorly, and of course everyone played what he said after and were like wow, what a jerk… He can be strongly opinionated and sometimes Brick has to reel him in, but that’s why they’re so good together. I want someone to call out bad… Read more »

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.