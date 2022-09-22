Bruins Daily: Sweeney; Pastrnak; Kane And Toews; NHL Rumors

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is not ‘overly concerned’ that he still hasn’t locked up David Pastrnak to an extension.

The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t close to considering trading their best two players.

More on that, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney isn’t concerned over the fact that star winger David Pastrnak is in training camp without a contract extension. He’s also ready for the heat that’s coming from media and fans.

Speaking of David Pastrnak, as my partner-in-crime at BHN, Joe Haggerty, while it’s both good and bad news for Sweeney if Pastrnak has a monster season, it’s definitely bad news for Bruins’ opponents.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery thanked the team culture for making his transition into the Bruins organization so seamless. That culture is something he will lean on heavily this season.

In the final installment of BHN’s Countdown To Boston Bruins Camp, Haggs profiled Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Did EA Sports NHL 23 underrate Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy?

National Hockey Now

DAL: A big hearty welcome to the National Hockey Now network for Dallas Hockey Now and their writers Sam Nestler and Bruce Levine. In his first piece for DHN, Levine tells Dallas Stars fans not to be worried that Jason Robertson remains unsigned and not at training camp.

NYI: So what does the goalie situation look like for the New York Islanders as training camp gets underway?

PGH: Dan Kingerski gave his list of five bubble players for the Pittsburgh Penguins roster as training camp began in earnest Thursday.

PHI: After playing just four games last season thanks to a pelvic injury, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 regular season.

WSH: Some more depressing injury news out of Washington as Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin’s comeback attempt was thwarted before it began. An injury not related to the eye injury that limited him to 53 games last season, could keep him out for the entire 2022-23 regular season.

FLA: What are the most pressing questions for the Florida Panthers as training camp gets underway.

DET: Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman will not put playoff expectations on his young, building team.

COL: Who will be the second-line center for the Colorado Avalanche this season?

VGK: Will the Vegas Golden Knights sign restricted free agent defenseman Nicolas Hague?

SJS: What are the biggest storylines for the San Jose Sharks this season?

