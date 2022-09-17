Bruins Daily: Pastrnak; Wheeler; NHL News And Rumors

Former Boston Bruins and current Winnipeg Jets winger Blake Wheeler lost the C, and Bruins winger David Pastrnak shut the door on rumors he wants out of Boston Friday.

That, more Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

After a summer of doubt surrounding his future with the Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak made it clear that his main goal is to sign a contract extension with the Bruins and stay in the Black and Gold for a long time.

Will a ‘softer touch’ from new Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery be the magic touch fo the Bruins this season?

Can Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman build off of an impressive rookie season?

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (yeah that Mathew Barzal Bruins fans), has made it clear once again, that he wants to remain with the Islanders fo his entire career.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins had a great offseason but Dan Kingerski wonders why sign Kasperi Kapanen for more than it would’ve cost to sign Evan Rodrigues and keep him instead?

PHI: What Philadelphia Flyers players are on the NHL trade market as the 2022-23 regular season rapidly approaches?

WSH: Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper made valiant attempt to play soccer in full goalie gear at the NHL Media Tour in Las Vegas.

.@Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper participates in day two of the NHL North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas with @NHL_On_TNT pic.twitter.com/i1wKGBhGMf — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 16, 2022

FLA: What can be expected from Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad this season?

DET: As always, the Detroit Red Wings have a plethora of Swedish prospects in their system.

COL: The Always controversial Colorado Avalanche on Altitude schedule has been released.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks and Evander Kane have reached an agreement on the grievance the NHLPA filed against the Sharks on Kane’s behalf after the Sharks terminated his contract last season.

