DraftKings Limited-Time Offer: Bet $5, Get a $200 Bonus Instantly

If you’re going to bet on football this weekend, DraftKings has a can’t-miss, sports gambling sign up offer that you can’t afford not to pounce on. Boston Hockey Now readers who sign up with the offer below can bet $5 on any football game and get $200 instantly. With a guaranteed bonus and the ability to pick what you want to wager on, you don’t want to miss out on this deal.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

New customers can bet $5 on any college football or NFL game and get $200 instantly they use the DraftKings sign up offer. Get this offer today by clicking any of the links on this page.

Saturday’s sports schedule provides tons of action for sports gambling. College football takes centerstage with dozens of games. This includes some highly-anticipated matchups between pre-season favorites. This weekend also marks the start of the final month of the MLB regular season, with 15 games on both Saturday and Sunday. Looking ahead, NFL fans can target the start of the year as well.

Click here to place a $5 bet on anything and get $200 instantly when you use the DraftKings sign up offer.

DraftKings Sign Up Offer Scores Instant Return

The DraftKings sports gambling sign up offer is strong for a few reasons. With a small sum first bet and an instant, guaranteed bonus, you can’t go wrong with this offer. New users can bet $5 on any football game they want. Once you place the bet, you will get the $200 bonus.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Since this is an instant bonus, the bet you make has no impact on your $200 bonus. For example, a bet that wins will see you receive any additional winnings. If your bet settles as a loss, you still have made a bonus profit of $195. In the event the bet is a push, it settles as a draw, then you get your money back. This is the perfect way for new users to bet this weekend.

How to Use Sign Up Offer

First-time customers physically located in Kansas get started with this sports gambling DraftKings sign up offer. It only takes a few steps and a couple minutes to get set up. Here is how to use this sign up offer:

Click this link to use the DraftKings sign up offer.

to use the DraftKings sign up offer. Provide some basic information to create an account.

Make your first deposit of at least $5.

Bet $5 on any football game and get $200 instantly.

If your original bet wins, you will get any additional cash winnings once it settles. The $200 bonus will be paid as eight $25 free bets. Free bets can be used on an eligible betting markets.

Additional Offers

Once you’ve set up your account and placed your first bet, users can access additional promos with the DraftKings app. Users can find two chances to double their money when they bet on college football.

Click this link to an instant $200 when you bet $5 on anything when you use the DraftKings sign up offer.