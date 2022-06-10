Bruins Daily: Could Patrick Roy Coach Bruins? NHL Trade Rumors

There’s plenty of NHL trade rumors swirling but one Boston Bruins coaching rumor is simply, wild!

Speaking of coaches, former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is in High demand.

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Former Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy shouldn’t be unemployed long based on what he told the media on Thursday.

According to Sportsnet NHL Insider Jeff Marek, former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will interview for the Philadelphia Flyers vacant head coaching job.

Imagine if longtime Boston Bruins nemesis and former Montreal Canadiens goalie Patrick Roy became the next head coach of the Bruins? One TVA Sports analyst in Montreal does.

There’s still a good chance the Boston Bruins or any NHL team willing to pay the price, could snag Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller off the NHL Trade market.

National Hockey Now

PGH: What kind of player can the Pittsburgh Penguins expect to get with the 21st pick overall at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft?

PHI: Will John Tortorella be the next head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers?

DET: The Detroit Red Wings signed 6-foot-8 forward Elmer Soderbolm to an entry-level contract Thursday.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche have applied their lessons from the past to get into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 29 years.

SJS: Who should the San Jose Sharks target on the NHL Trade market and in NHL Free Agency? Does Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk make sense?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Could St. Louis Blues goalie and unrestricted free agent-to-be Ville Jusso be a replacement for Carey Price next season if Price can’t play for the Montreal Canadiens next season and beyond?

VAN: Rookie Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin is tapping into his nordic roots for prospects in free agency and likely at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

CAL: Will the Calgary Flames wait until the last possible hour to try and sign unrestricted free agent-to-be forward Johnny Gaudreau?

NHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning are one win away from their third straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Final and five wins away from a three-peat after beating the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.

What goalies could the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs target on the NHL Trade market and in NHL Free Agency?