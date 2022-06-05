Boston Bruins Bergeron Spotted Wearing Arm Brace

The speculation continues for Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron as the 36-year-old remains tight-lipped about his future, but there was a new chapter this weekend as he showed up at an MMA event sporting a protective brace on his left arm.

Bergeron was with Craig Smith and John Moore at a Cage Titans MMA event in Plymouth on Saturday night with their wives and took pictures with some of the fighters during the event.

It sure looked like Bergeron might have had some kind of surgery on his left arm, but it remains to be seen what he might have had done. Bergeron was not among the Boston Bruins long laundry list of off-season surgeries as Brad Marchand (hips), Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) and Mike Reilly (ankle) all had procedures done that will keep Marchand, McAvoy and Grzelcyk out of the lineup to begin next season.

Grzelcyk and McAvoy posted a photo of the two together post-surgery healing and recuperating while vowing that Boston Bruins fans will see them in November.

From Charlie McAvoy’s Instagram: Both McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk are on the mend. “We’ll see you guys in November.” Otto McAvoy should be ready to go in training camp. pic.twitter.com/69oZFoWwyr — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 5, 2022

The 36-year-old Bergeron missed a handful of games in March with an elbow infection that he said afterward required some kind of medical procedure, but it’s unknown if the cast was in connection to that issue.

There were no such comments from Bergeron, who has kept a very low profile since the Boston Bruins season ended in May other than stating for the record that he was mulling either retirement or a return to the B’s as he contemplated his hockey future. He ruled out playing anywhere else in the NHL.

“No. I’ve been here for my whole career,” said Patrice Bergeron, who now has 400 goals and 982 career points in 1,216 career NHL games with the Bruins dating back to being the youngest player in the league as an 18-year-old back in the 2003-04 NHL season. “Obviously, [Boston] is a special place for me. It’s not on my mind right now. I just need to take time and regroup.”

Cam Neely said a week later that he hoped Bergeron would convey his plans sooner rather than later, so the Boston Bruins could formulate an offseason plan with relatively little cap space ($3 plus million) and a lot of NHL roster holes to be filled to begin next season.