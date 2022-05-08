Game 4: Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes Lines, Betting Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Stanley Cup playoff preview:

Boston Bruins (51-26-5, 107 pts) vs Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8-116 pts) in Game 4 of their first round series with Carolina up 2-1 in the series.

After their best performance of not just this playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes but of the entire season series with the Canes in a 4-2 Game 3 victory, the Boston Bruins will try to even the series at two games a piece.

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

TV: NESN, BSSO, ESPN, SN, TVAS2

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Perfection Line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak was reunited for the Boston Bruins in Game 3 and delivered in grand fashion.

-In his first career Stanley Cup Playoff start, Boston Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves in a 4-2 win for the Bruins.

-Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort was a shot-blocking beast in Game 3.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

-Hurricanes rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his first career playoff start in Game 3. He is expected to start again in Game 4.

-Hurricanes defenseman Jacob Slavin scored a goal in Game 3 and is now tied for the team lead in playoff points (4) with Vincent Trochek and Tony DeAngelo.

Betting Picks and Prediction: OK so we were off with our Chris Wagner goal prop for Game 3 but we nailed the final score! Well, buckle up because today, we’re predicting overtime. The DRAW at +310 and the Bruins MONEY LINE at -128 are the plays here. Don’t forget for all your NHL odds, got to Fanduel!

Prediction: Bruins 4 Hurricanes 3 (OT)

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Tomáš Nosek

Nick Foligno – Curtis Lazar – Chris Wagner

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly- Josh Brown

Derek Forbort – Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:

Forwards:

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Vincent Trocheck — Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Max Domi — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Derek Stepan

Defensemen:

Jaccob Slavin — Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith – Ian Cole

Goalies:

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov