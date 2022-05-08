Boston Bruins
Game 4: Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes Lines, Betting Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Stanley Cup playoff preview:
Boston Bruins (51-26-5, 107 pts) vs Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8-116 pts) in Game 4 of their first round series with Carolina up 2-1 in the series.
After their best performance of not just this playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes but of the entire season series with the Canes in a 4-2 Game 3 victory, the Boston Bruins will try to even the series at two games a piece.
TIME: 12:30 PM ET
TV: NESN, BSSO, ESPN, SN, TVAS2
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Perfection Line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak was reunited for the Boston Bruins in Game 3 and delivered in grand fashion.
-In his first career Stanley Cup Playoff start, Boston Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves in a 4-2 win for the Bruins.
-Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort was a shot-blocking beast in Game 3.
Carolina Hurricanes Notes
-Hurricanes rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his first career playoff start in Game 3. He is expected to start again in Game 4.
-Hurricanes defenseman Jacob Slavin scored a goal in Game 3 and is now tied for the team lead in playoff points (4) with Vincent Trochek and Tony DeAngelo.
Betting Picks and Prediction: OK so we were off with our Chris Wagner goal prop for Game 3 but we nailed the final score! Well, buckle up because today, we’re predicting overtime. The DRAW at +310 and the Bruins MONEY LINE at -128 are the plays here. Don’t forget for all your NHL odds, got to Fanduel!
Prediction: Bruins 4 Hurricanes 3 (OT)
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – Craig Smith
Jake DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Tomáš Nosek
Nick Foligno – Curtis Lazar – Chris Wagner
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly- Josh Brown
Derek Forbort – Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:
Forwards:
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Vincent Trocheck — Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Max Domi — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Derek Stepan
Defensemen:
Jaccob Slavin — Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith – Ian Cole
Goalies:
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
