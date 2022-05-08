Connect with us

Game 4: Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes Lines, Betting Preview

7 hours ago

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Stanley Cup playoff preview:

Boston Bruins (51-26-5, 107 pts) vs Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8-116 pts) in Game 4 of their first round series with Carolina up 2-1 in the series.

After their best performance of not just this playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes but of the entire season series with the Canes in a 4-2 Game 3 victory, the Boston Bruins will try to even the series at two games a piece.

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

TV: NESN, BSSO, ESPN, SN, TVAS2

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Perfection Line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak was reunited for the Boston Bruins in Game 3 and delivered in grand fashion.

-In his first career Stanley Cup Playoff start, Boston Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves in a 4-2 win for the Bruins.

-Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort was a shot-blocking beast in Game 3.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

-Hurricanes rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his first career playoff start in Game 3. He is expected to start again in Game 4.

-Hurricanes defenseman Jacob Slavin scored a goal in Game 3 and is now tied for the team lead in playoff points (4) with Vincent Trochek and Tony DeAngelo.

Betting Picks and Prediction: OK so we were off with our Chris Wagner goal prop for Game 3 but we nailed the final score! Well, buckle up because today, we’re predicting overtime. The DRAW at +310 and the Bruins MONEY LINE at -128 are the plays here. Don’t forget for all your NHL odds, got to Fanduel!

Prediction: Bruins 4 Hurricanes 3 (OT)

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk  – Charlie Coyle – Tomáš Nosek

Nick Foligno – Curtis Lazar – Chris Wagner

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly- Josh Brown

Derek Forbort – Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman 

Linus Ullmark

Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:

Forwards:

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Vincent Trocheck — Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Max Domi — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Derek Stepan

Defensemen:

Jaccob Slavin — Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith – Ian Cole

Goalies:

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

 

 

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Michael J Parahus

You have the start time for the game wrong in the article.

0
Reply

