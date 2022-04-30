Bruins Begin Stanley Cup Playoffs Vs Hurricanes Monday In Carolina

The Boston Bruins will begin their quest for a seventh Stanley Cup in earnest Monday night in Raleigh, North Carolina against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Boston Bruins went into their regular season finale Friday nighty with the Toronto Maple Leafs with a chance to catch the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division, but with a 5-2 loss to the Leafs in Toronto and a 6-4 win for the Lightning over the New York Islanders, the Bruins wound up in the top Wild Card slot in the Eastern Conference. As a result they will take on the newly crowned Metro Division Champion Hurricanes with Game 1 at 7 PM Monday night and Game 2 at 7 PM Wednesday, with both games at PNC Arena.

This is the third time in the last four seasons that the Boston Bruins and the former Hartford Whalers and Adams Division rivals will square off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins swept the Hurricanes in the 2019 Eastern Conference Final before losing in seven games to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins then beat the Hurricanes in five games in the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs in the Toronto bubble.

However, the Boston Bruins and their fans would be sorely mistaken if they let recent playoff success against the Hurricanes have any bearing on who they think could win this upcoming season. The Hurricanes (54-20-8, 116 pts), finished the regular season with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, six points behind the President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers, and had the third best record overall in the NHL. More importantly, the Hurricanes have absolutely dominated the Boston Bruins this season going 3-0-0 and outscoring the Bruins 16-1 with the last meeting ending in a 6-0 Carolina Hurricanes win.

Here’s the complete schedule for the Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes first round matchup:

Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET (TV: NESN, ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports, RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET (TV: NESN, ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports, RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET (TV: NESN, TNT, SN360, TVA Sports, RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET (TV: NESN, ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports, RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 at TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Thursday, May 12 at TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Saturday, May 14 at TBD (TBD)