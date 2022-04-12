Connect with us

Boston Bruins Lose Another Defensemen To Injury In Carlo

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins have weathered another injury on their back end as Brandon Carlo was knocked out of Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues after just 4:48 of ice time during the game.

The Boston Bruins said he was “unlikely” to return during the second intermission of the game vs. the Blues.

It was not clear what happened to Carlo in the game, but he also playing after getting dinged up a bit in a physical loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, but played through it all over the weekend after the B’s had lost Matt Grzelcyk to an upper body injury in that game.

It’s unfortunate timing for Carlo, who had been playing strong hockey for the Black and Gold as of late with the playoffs just a handful of games away. The Boston Bruins were already down Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) and Hampus Lindholm (lower body) going into Tuesday’s game as they’re beginning to dig deep into their back-end depth.

Lindholm is slowly closing in on a return after resuming skating on his own prior to Boston Bruins practice, and Bruce Cassidy was hopeful on Tuesday morning that Grzelcyk might be able to return for Thursday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators. The Boston Bruins had called up Jack Ahcan from Providence and he practiced with the team on Tuesday morning, but it was unclear if he’d be the next body pressed into duty if none of the injured Boston Bruins are ready to return.

Joe Haggerty has covered the Boston Bruins and the NHL for 18 years with NBC Sports Boston, WEEI.com, the Boston Metro and the Woburn Daily Times, and currently serves as lead Bruins reporter and columnist for Boston Hockey Now. Haggs always strives to capture the spirt of the thing any way that he can.

Comrie

What is it with Bruin D-men? Are they made of glasss?

no icing

addition by subtraction. maybe bill speer can still play.

