Boston Bruins Play Tribute Video And Fans Give Torey Krug A Standing O

Torey Krug got the video tribute he deserved from the Boston Bruins and the TD Garden fans let him know how much he is missed during first period of the Bruins-Blues game Tuesday night.

In his first game back in Boston since signing with the St. Louis Blues in October, 2020, and on his 31st birthday, Krug seemed to be emotionally moved and trying to keep his composure when the Bruins played the following video. He then did a twirl and held his stick up to the Boston Bruins fans who gave him a thunderous ovation.

After being signed by the Boston Bruins as an NCAA free agent out of Michigan State in March 2012, Krug spent a season with the Providence Bruins before making his NHL debut during the Bruins’ 2013 run to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Torey Krug would go on to score four goals and finish with six points in 15 playoff games. Krug would go on to have nine successful seasons for the Boston Bruins. In 2013-14, he emerged as one of the biggest threats on the powerplay for the Boston Bruins and finished the season with 14 goals and 40 points. Krug had back-to-back 50-point seasons (59 in 2017-18 and 53 in 2018-19). Krug had two goals and 16 assists in the Bruins run to Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Krug’s departure from the Boston Bruins remains an unsolved mystery. Many were surprised to learn from Krug himself that the Bruins never really showed much interest and that there was a lack of communication during the 2019-20 season before Krug was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

“Not close,” Krug said after signing a seven-year, $45 million contract with the Blues. “There was just no communication. Nothing happened. So like I’ve said, once the opportunity presented itself to be a Blue, I had to take the chance and jump on it.”

Krug was then asked directly about an Elliotte Friedman report that the Bruins made a last ditch effort to sign him and denied the report.

“Yeah, about a year ago,” Krug said of the offer Friedman was alluding to. “It was pulled from me. When they offer me a year ago and then it’s gone, I don’t know what I’m expected to do. Just being blunt and being honest with you, most people don’t share that side of it, but it is what it is. I’m very thankful for the opportunity (the Bruins) gave me and I’m very thankful for the opportunity the Blues gave me.”