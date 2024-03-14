Bruins Daily: Peeke Set For Rivalry Game; Marner Still Injured

Boston Bruins Andrew Peek is set to make his Black and Gold debut, and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is still out after being injured against the Bruins a week ago.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk out of the lineup against the Montreal Canadiens tonight, that means the debut of newly acquired defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have signed former Bentley University and Notre Dame defenseman Drew Bavaro.

Boston Hockey Now: Did Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney turn down multiple trade offers from Eastern Conference teams for goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: According to goalie Jake Allen, last Friday wasn’t the first time the New Jersey Devils tried to acquire him from the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: When will the struggling Detroit Red Winsg get back their captain, Dylan Larkin?

Sportsnet: Ever since suffering a lower-body injury against the Boston Bruins a week ago, forward Mitch Marner has been out of the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Injuries are rattling the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Sigenthaler may miss some time now, thanks to that cheap shot from New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe.

Philly Hockey Now: Why should Philadelphia Flyers fans be excited about goalie prospect Alexei Kolosov?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What was the biggest mistake that led to this point for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: How do the post-NHL Trade Deadline rules affect the Nashville Predators?

Chicago Hockey Now: It may not seem it but the future is bright for the Chicago Blackhawks.

TSN: Anaheim Ducks goalie Josh Gibson was thrown out for entering a line brawl against the Chicago Blackhawks but then wasn’t, according to head coach Greg Cronin.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!