Linus Ullmark On If He Was Injured: ‘No. Yes And No’

The Boston Bruins held their end of the season players media availability and goalie Linus Ullmark’s session was, to say the least bit, interesting.

After going 3-3 with a 3.33 GAA and .896 save percentage in Games 1-6 of the Bruins’ seven-game Stanley Cup Playoffs series loss to the Florida Panthers, the 2023 Vezina Trophy favorite did nothing to clear the cloud of mystery surrounding him.

“With respect of everybody around, especially me and everybody, I just decided not to clarify that whole thing,” Ullmark said when asked what, if any injury, hampered his performance.

Another reporter followed up again on his injury status.

“We have physicals later on today. We’re going to go through everything and see where everybody’s body is at this moment,” Ullmark replied.

Linus Ullmark was then asked point-blank to confirm if he was injured or not?

“Confirming?” the Boston Bruins goalie rhetorically replied.

Then whether he was hurt during the series with the Panthers or not?

“No. Yes and no.”

Once more, was that a yes or no?

“No. Yes and no.”

Another reporter then went back to the regular season home finale against the Washington Capitals on April 11 when Ullmark left halfway through the third period of a 5-2 Bruins win. Was that where the injury first happened?

“Yes and no on that one as well. Maybe,” the 29-year-old netminder replied. “It’s hard to describe, really. Is it one of the reasons? I don’t know. It’s something I was dealing with at that point, and we got me back in shape for Game 1. That’s it.”

So was he healthy enough to play in the six games he started?

“Felt great. Played to the best of my capabilities. At the end of the time, you just got to own up to it that it wasn’t enough at the end of it,” the Vezina Trophy favorite replied.

Ullmark continued to be vague on his injury but maintained he was healthy enough ands would’ve been ready to go if Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t turn to Jeremy Swayman for Game 7.

“I could have played Game 7,” Ullmark said. “I fully respected the decision to put ‘Sway’ into play that one. If the team feels like that’s the way they want to go, I want to fully support it. That’s the thing that we always talk about in this organization and on this team as well. We win together, and we lose together. It doesn’t matter who’s out there… Everybody try to own up to their role. At that point, I was put on the bench and all the things I did throughout that day was to fully support ‘Sway’ to the best of my ability.”