The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, April 26 with Kevin Beech and pro hockey player Chad Nehring

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, April 26 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith, former pro hockey goalie Kevin Beech (Twitter: @BeechBody) and pro hockey player Chad Nehring (Twitter: @Nehrs16) preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs first round card from a betting perspective

Subscribe on your favorite platform

Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod

Get the best Delta 8 cannabis products on the market shipped quickly and discreetly from GramCo. Visit http://thegramco.com and Use Promo CODE: ICEGUYS to save 25% on every order and with any order on the site over $50, shipping is FREE. So Live Elevated with GramCo and check out their wonderful Delta 8 products today!

Bet $5 on the Moneyline, get $200 with The Ice Guys Promo Link.

The Ice Guys NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Betting Card – Wednesday, April 26

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche

Make Your First Deposit at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet $5 on any pregame moneyline and win $200 in Free Bets if your first moneyline bet wins by clicking The Ice Guys Promo Link.</spa