Report: Boston Bruins Promoting Lauko, Lettieri To NHL Roster

With the Boston Bruins amidst a three-game losing streak for the first time all season, it appears they are going to change things up with the NHL roster.

The Boston Bruins sent down 6-foot-5 Finnish center Joona Koppanen and former Boston College captain Marc McLaughlin on Monday and it appears they will be replacing those two forwards with fellow P-Bruins forward Jakub Lauko and Vinni Lettieri.

The promotions of Lauko and Lettieri was first reported by Mark Allred, of Black N’ Gold Productions.

The #NHLBruins have recalled forwards Jakub Lauko and Vinni Lettieri from the Providence Bruins. Lettieri a 27YO veteran leads Providence with 16-21-37 in 41GP.

Vinni has 5-6-11 in his last 10GP. Lauko has 8-6-14 numbers in 29GP.

Jakub has 5-5-10 in his last 12GP. — Mark Allred (@BlackAndGold277) January 31, 2023

The 22-year-old Lauko cracked Boston’s NHL roster out of training camp and had a goal and two points in seven games before heading to Providence where he’s posted eight goals and 14 points along with a whopping 53 penalty minutes in 29 games. The 27-year-old Lettieri is Providence’s leading point-getter with 16 goals and 37 points in 41 games after signing as a free agent this summer and has seven goals and 18 points in 82 NHL games played for the New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks over the last six seasons.

There are other options, of course, like 24-year-old Oskar Steen and 21-year-old skilled Russian prospect Georgii Merkulov, who has eight goals and 26 points in 34 games for the P-Bruins in his first pro season while 19-year-old Fabian Lysell has eight goals and 21 points in 26 games for Providence. It still remains to be seen if Jake DeBrusk could be on track for a return prior to the NHL All-Star break as well after skating on his own over the past week while working to return from a foot injury after blocking a shot in Boston’s Winter Classic victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It could be that DeBrusk is close to a return as well and could even join the rest of his Boston Bruins teammates for practice on Tuesday morning as they get ready for Wednesday’s first half finale against the Maple Leafs prior to the NHL All-Star break.