UPDATE** Lysell, Hall Suffer ‘Minor Injuries’; Out 1-2 Days

Boston Bruins rookie Fabian Lysell and veteran winger Taylor Hall both suffered undisclosed injuries that knocked them out of the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Following the game, head coach Jim Montgomery termed the injuries as ‘minor’ and said both players should be good to go in one to two days.

Lysell was the beneficiary of a thunderous reverse hit from Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen early in the second period Saturday and did not return. Lysell was coming around the corner at the Flyers’ end boards with his head down, Ristolainen lined him up, backed into him and sent the 19-year-old winger to the ice. Clearly the 6-foot-4, 219-pound Flyers rearguard was going to win the battle over the 5-foot-11, 176-pound Lysell and that’s what happened here:

Ristolainen crunches Lysell into the boards. Lysell goes to the locker room pic.twitter.com/9RJTahgUzZ — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) October 1, 2022

There was less detail on Hall’s injury but he left the game after the second period and did not return.

Fabian Lysell was originally slated to be sitting up top in the press box Saturday but Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery decided to go with the Swedish rookie winger and rest superstar winger David Pastrnak. Montgomery felt Lysell had earned another shot to skate in the top 6 forward group before making a decision on his fate for the 2022-23 regular season.

“We conferred after both practices and we took – I don’t know if it’s three or four players – but we want to see Lysell with some high-end players, guys that have played a lot in the league,” Montgomery told the media prior to the game. “I know what ‘Pasta’ can do; he’s been excellent in camp.”

Unfortunately for Lysell and the Bruins, that immediate and potentially long-term fate is now in jeopardy.

Until he was injured, Lysell was skating on the right wing slot next to David Krejci and Taylor Hall that Pastrnak was originally slotted for. Lysell left with one hit, no shots, and no points in seven shifts and 5:29 of play. He also took a hooking penalty 6:59 into the first period.

Lysell was having a solid camp and had already received high praise from Montgomery:

“Just dynamic, how he attacks people’s feet,” Montgomery said of Lysell earlier in camp. “He makes defenseman face him, which good offensive players will manipulate defensemen’s feet. He understands how to do that already, so he’s going to make plays.”