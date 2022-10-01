Connect with us

Boston Bruins

**UPDATE** Lysell, Hall Suffer ‘Minor Injuries’; Out 1-2 Days

Published

5 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins rookie Fabian Lysell and veteran winger Taylor Hall both suffered undisclosed injuries that knocked them out of the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Following the game, head coach Jim Montgomery termed the injuries as ‘minor’ and said both players should be good to go in one to two days.

Lysell was the beneficiary of a thunderous reverse hit from Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen early in the second period Saturday and did not return. Lysell was coming around the corner at the Flyers’ end boards with his head down, Ristolainen lined him up, backed into him and sent the 19-year-old winger to the ice. Clearly the 6-foot-4, 219-pound Flyers rearguard was going to win the battle over the 5-foot-11, 176-pound Lysell and that’s what happened here:

There was less detail on Hall’s injury but he left the game after the second period and did not return.

Fabian Lysell was originally slated to be sitting up top in the press box Saturday but Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery decided to go with the Swedish rookie winger and rest superstar winger David Pastrnak. Montgomery felt Lysell had earned another shot to skate in the top 6 forward group before making a decision on his fate for the 2022-23 regular season.

“We conferred after both practices and we took – I don’t know if it’s three or four players – but we want to see Lysell with some high-end players, guys that have played a lot in the league,” Montgomery told the media prior to the game. “I know what ‘Pasta’ can do; he’s been excellent in camp.”

DraftKings

MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ

GET THE APP
DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS!WELCOME BONUS
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW

Unfortunately for Lysell and the Bruins, that immediate and potentially long-term fate is now in jeopardy.

Until he was injured, Lysell was skating on the right wing slot next to David Krejci and Taylor Hall that Pastrnak was originally slotted for. Lysell left with one hit, no shots, and no points in seven shifts and 5:29 of play. He also took a hooking penalty 6:59 into the first period.

Lysell was having a solid camp and had already received high praise from Montgomery:

“Just dynamic, how he attacks people’s feet,” Montgomery said of Lysell earlier in camp. “He makes defenseman face him, which good offensive players will manipulate defensemen’s feet. He understands how to do that already, so he’s going to make plays.”

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.